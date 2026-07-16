NBA weighs in on suspensions, fines in Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro scuffle

The NBA has decided that no further action is necessary in the Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro scuffle that occurred in Las Vegas on July 10.

A league spokesman told ESPN’s Shams Charania “everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league.”

NBA spokesperson on Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro incident: "After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league." https://t.co/S1xcPRvKWB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2026

There has still been no video released of the scuffle between the former Miami Heat teammates, who got into it at the Resorts World practice gym with Herro’s AAU team among those in attendance.

Adebayo, according to ESPN, was said to strike Herro near his chin, but no further blows were exchanged as Herro was held back from retaliating and chose not to press charges or escalate the incident. For that, Herro should be commended since it keeps him from dragging unnecessary baggage to Milwaukee, where he’ll look to get a fresh start while playing out the final year of a contract in which he’s due $33 million.

The announcement comes on the same day the Miami Heat are introducing forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, acquired in the trade that sent Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and the rights to No. 13 pick Nate Ament to the Bucks in addition to four future draft picks.

Clocking in for the first time ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/jMKcBo9yii — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 16, 2026

Herro and Adebayo were teammates on the Heat from 2019-26 and got along as leaders of the team until the end for the shooting guard, an All-Star in ‘25, turned sour. Messages tied to Herro disparaging Adebayo as overpaid came to light on social media and are said to be the cause of the incident, which happened the morning of Day 2 of NBA Summer League action.

Ironically, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks played that same day, Herro was in the building watching the game and was interviewed prior to the incident coming to light. He made no mention of it and said “it’s all love between him and Miami.”

Tyler Herro's choices following his skirmish with Bam Adebayo have allowed the NBA to move on from the incident with no further action planned, which lets the Bucks and Heat to move forward without anything hanging over their headshttps://t.co/IKwhNPGPuB — Tony Mejia (@MejiaDinero) July 16, 2026

With the league consulting both players and the NBA Players Association and determining neither fines nor suspensions are necessary, both parties can move past the incident heading into training camp. It helped that the skirmish occurred in the offseason at a locale that had nothing to do with any league-sanctioned events.

Although both organizations acknowledged being aware of the incident, neither commented publicly and now likely will be pleased to put this behind them. Herro not involving authorities played a huge role in this outcome. Adebayo has yet to comment.

The NBA schedule hasn’t been released, so it remains when and where the first meeting between Miami and Milwaukee will take place, but it will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the coming season.