At this point in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, it is just a matter of days until there is a final word. As the 2026 NBA playoffs begin to wind down the Milwaukee Bucks are ensuring that they see all offers before making their ultimate decision regarding the future Hall of Famer.

With that said, there are still reports that come out every day regarding the situation, including this latest one from the Stein Line.

“Miami and Boston are increasingly perceived to be the potential trade destinations that currently — underline currently — most intrigue Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo.”



Mutual interest between the Heat and Antetokounmpo isn't exactly headline-worthy. It's an open secret that Miami covets Giannis and, at the very least, boasts an array of young players (Kel'el Ware, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr.) and draft picks that should lead to substantive trade discussions with the Bucks.” Marc Stein

JUST IN: The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are increasingly seen as the potential trade destinations that currently captivate Giannis Antetokounmpo the most:



“Miami and Boston are increasingly perceived to be the potential trade destinations that currently — underline currently… pic.twitter.com/SDfEK7Cekb — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) May 25, 2026

This latest report aligns with everything we have heard. Both teams are in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks pondered Miami's offer at the deadline and the Celtics potentially looking at a Jaylen Brown split.

If it came down to these two teams, the Heat have the better offer, their is no way around that. They have more assets, younger assets, and while Jaylen Brown may be the best player that could be traded, the Bucks have to build towards their future, and Miami's offer would beat Boston's.

Miami can offer the likes of Tyler Jerro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, and many first round picks.

Boston on the other hand is already in title contention, and they likely wouldn't break up their core beyond Jaylen Brown, their draft assets are limited, and the young assets consist of Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh.

The only way I could see Giannis landing in Boston is if Giannis himself said, Boston and Boston only.

Yea he was just saying he heard something similar about Giannis potentially being interested in them but he did add this pic.twitter.com/19WmA3tXx1 — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) May 25, 2026

Now this still doesn't mean Giannis to Miami is a done deal, it's the furthest thing from it, NBA teams have found ways to make things work before, like Boston and Milwaukee finding a third team to reroute Jaylen Brown, a dark horse team joining in on the sweepstakes, or even Milwaukee convincing Giannis to stay by making a move of their own.

But for the Heat, they are going to have to send their best shot at the Bucks to land Giannis, and they reportedly have that offer in place, while they wait for the Bucks to feel out the rest of the league.

Landing Giannis would be a huge deal for the Heat. It would be their first "whale" since Jimmy Butler, they would jump back into Eastern Conference contention, and form a business standpoint, it generates sales.

The busy NBA offseason is just getting started, and the Miami Heat are right in the middle of it.