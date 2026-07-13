Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo Looking to Move Past Scuffle

When you are around a teammate for 300+ days out of the year, things can get out of control. There will be arguments, tough days, and hopefully in the end, triumphs. But sometimes, the ultimate goals are never reached and, especially when money and roles are involved, things can get messy.

No matter what nice things are said in front of the cameras.

That is exactly the case between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, as Herro had taken to social media on his burner account, to trash his teammate, who from the outside appeared to be a brother. But we all know, we can't know what we don't see. Ultimately, the DM's were leaked.

And apparently, Adebayo believed they were real.

So when the two saw each other at a practice court on the Resorts Worlds grounds in Las Vegas, they got into it, as teammates often do, except this was because Bam took exception to the comments made by his former teammate.

The good news is both appear to want to move past the incident according to Shams Charania.

“There is belief to be surveillance footage to be reviewed but at this point no investigation from the NBA. Tyler Herro not pursuing any legal action as of right now of course. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have clearly have some sort of falling out that potentially began last season.. my understanding is both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo want to move on from this situation.” Shams Charania

Tyler Herro IS NOT taking any legal action against Bam Adebayo as of now as both players are ready to move on, per @ShamsCharania



“There is belief to be surveillance footage to be reviewed but at this point no investigation from the NBA. Tyler Herro not pursuing any legal… pic.twitter.com/7JvpeBfugG — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 13, 2026

I would have a hard time seeing Herro sue his former teammate in the first place, regardless of what happened in Vegas or what words were said. But an unbreakable bond, has been broken, thanks to Herro's comments.

The Miami Heat have declined to comment on the matter and moving passed this is the best for both parties involved.

Tyler Herro on his time in Miami via Anthony Chiang:

“I appreciate Miami. I appreciate my time there. And I would be open at some point to end my career there, but it would just have to make sense.



But home will be Miami for me.

My kids will go to school in Miami. And that's how we're going to do it.” Tyler Herro

Adebayo and the Heat are re-entering another championship window after acquiring Giannis Antetokoumpo, while waiting to see what happens with LeBron James.

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin a rebuild with homegrown kid Tyler Herro at the forefront of it all. The Bucks have a lot of guards, though none of Herro's All-Star pedigree, so he will likely get a chance to lead them at the start.

While this altercation is a sad way for Bam and Herro to end things off as teammates, it is still mostly speculation to this point as only a few know what truly was said and happened.

Until a video is released, I'll refrain from making a judgment on the altercation itself. That said, if the reported DMs are real, talking about teammates with fans privately isn't a good look. Hopefully, everyone can move past the incident.