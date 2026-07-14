Herro's decision-making after Bam Adebayo scuffle will have long-term consequences

Before his Milwaukee Bucks introductory press conference to officially begin a new chapter with his hometown team, Tyler Herro still has some unfinished business to attend to.

Although Herro has made the proper adjustments on his Instagram in decking it out with a Bucks look, he’s completely neglected his Twitter profile, which still displays his personalized logo in the Heat’s Miami Vice style.

Fortunately, Herro managed to take care of his biggest piece of baggage before it became an issue that would haunt him into next season. He’s not pressing charges against Bam Adebayo.

Tyler Herro IS NOT taking any legal action against Bam Adebayo as of now as both players are ready to move on, per @ShamsCharania



“There is belief to be surveillance footage to be reviewed but at this point no investigation from the NBA. Tyler Herro not pursuing any legal… pic.twitter.com/7JvpeBfugG — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 13, 2026

Whether it becomes the cornerstone of squashing a beef that shouldn’t have materialized remains to be seen, but it definitely improves those chances. It's also proof that Herro, now 26 years old, is viewing things maturely and not letting this trade from the Heat to the Bucks and subsequent fallout cloud what remains of what should be a long career.

Adebayo and Herro were Miami’s leaders for years, played at Kentucky two years apart and had gotten along until things went south once the Bucks’ new shooting guard became expendable after not pushing harder for his extension following his lone All-Star appearance. The way things played out allowed Pat Riley to put Herro on the backburner, creating a bad situation.

Breakups are messy, as Bucks fans know. Myles Turner ratted out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s habitual tardiness and the special treatment he received on the “Game Recognize Game” podcast he does with WNBA star Breanna Stewart, but deleted the video.

Certain things aren’t for public consumption, which is what happened in Miami before the incident in Sin City.

The former teammates got into a confrontation on July 10 after Adebayo called out Herro over his exchange with a fan that was leaked on social media and undeniably showed the guard taking a shot at the Miami captain’s game not matching his massive salary.

Here are some of the comments that Tyler Herro allegedly made about Bam Adebayo on his alternate Instagram account 😳



“It’s a mf making 60 million but they worried about me and what I do”



“You should get paid 60 million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I'm just… https://t.co/RpaQbz2kfO pic.twitter.com/4nPkl7UlNr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 10, 2026

However you want to label it, from pocket-watching to jealousy, hard feelings or general disrespect, Herro’s words getting out there for all including Adebayo to see created a sour ending that shouldn’t have come to pass.

Herro compounded the situation by reportedly mouthing off to Adebayo before being struck “near his chin,” according to ESPN. Eyewitnesses say he never fell to the ground and had to be restrained from going back at Adebayo, who is much bigger and stronger.

By not letting the physical altercation with Adebayo linger, Herro made the smartest thing possible to quickly turn the page.

Bucks guard Tyler Herro told @ramonashelburne he wants to "move on" from his physical altercation with former teammate Bam Adebayo last week in Las Vegas and is "focused on the next chapter in Milwaukee." https://t.co/vBSOOFBWfZ — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2026

Eventually, we’re going to get video of this incident. There’s reportedly security footage that hasn’t seen the light of day, but in this day and age, in a Las Vegas resort gym, it’s an upset we haven’t already seen exactly what happened.

If it drops, which is more likely a question of when and not if, we’ll see the skirmish dissected, but the worst is already over. Full credit goes to Herro, who didn’t cry about it, point fingers, or even mention it until ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news while the Bucks and Heat were playing one another in Summer League on Friday afternoon.

Among the things that came out of Herro’s mouth while being interviewed in Las Vegas before the story even broke was “it’s all love” between him and Miami. He’s had nothing but great things to say about the fan base, and considers South Florida where he came of age since he entered the NBA as a teenager and started his young family there.

Interesting interpretation of "all love." Heat/Bucks games will all be nationally televised https://t.co/47hM8I4zBZ — Tony Mejia (@MejiaDinero) July 10, 2026

Adebayo’s sharing an agent with Antetokounmpo and their reverence for one another helped the Heat land Herro’s replacement. That he’s from Milwaukee helps soften the blow for the Bucks as they lose their all-time leading scorer, so he’s been vital to this whole thing and probably has mixed feelings about it.

“I’m focused on Milwaukee and building something special,” Herro told ESPN. “They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they’ve been doing.”

Herro didn't stay in-state after becoming a four-star recruit at Whitnall HS, decommitting from Wisconsin-Madison and choosing UK over Marquette. He's now returning to Milwaukee to play out the final season of a contract that didn't get extended, which means he could be a valuable trade piece and this situation may temporary. If not moved, he can be a great piece to build around and serve as a mentor for rookie Brayden Burries.

Peep the profile pic. pic.twitter.com/Gz4OaUofrN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2026

Because law enforcement didn’t get involved, the NBA likely will let it go. It didn’t happen at the Summer League or another league-sanctioned event. It didn’t happen in-season. While it will make the already intriguing matchups between the Heat and Bucks must-see TV, we won’t see any suspensions or significant legal repercussions hanging over anyone’s head.

That’s a credit to how Herro handled the aftermath of an incident that shouldn’t have taken place, but probably expedites getting over hurt feelings. Him and Adebayo are never going to be best friends, but probably have a better chance at being amicable than Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Turner do when they see each other.

Miami vs. Milwaukee will be a full-on rivalry for the foreseeable future. Even after all this unscheduled drama, we should see the beef play out on the basketball court instead of a courtroom, which is best for all involved.