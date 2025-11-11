Andrew Wiggins is the hero: Report card for the Heat win vs the Cavaliers
Andrew Wiggins – Grade: A+
I am sure no one is wondering how Andrew Wiggins gets an A+ from this game. When you hit a game winner you get an A+, especially when you back it up with good play the rest of the game. Wiggins has been flying under the radar, but I expect him to start getting more attention now. He has quietly been particularly good for Miami this year, and that was true in this game also, until it was not so quiet. Wiggins versatility continues to stand out, on the defensive end. He is able to switch into most matchups and have an advantage. He quietly does some of the dirty work on the defensive end and then plays sound offensive basketball. Wiggins was the perfect complementary player, constantly delivering when he was given opportunities. He was decisive in his actions and found his sweet spot in the midrange when needed. His ability to seamlessly fit on the offensive and defensive side of the ball should not go unnoticed. Wiggins obviously had the play of the night, a play that Heat fans will be watching on repeat. Wiggins finished the game with 23 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal.
Kel’el Ware – Grade: A+
I have been hard on Kel’el Ware through out his career, mostly because he sometimes lacks to do the little things required to be consistently relied on. This was not one of those games, in fact, I would argue it is the best game of his young career. I am sure you can find one with higher scoring output, more blocks or eyepopping play, but in terms of doing your job perfectly his performance in this game takes second to none. Against a team that prides itself on having two excellent big men in the lineup, Ware held his own and then some. Small things that often go overlooked were on point. Numerous times he high-pointed the rebound and shot off the floor to be the first to the ball. This might not seem like a big deal, but when playing a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers it is massive. There was no passive play from Ware, only aggression. He did all the dirty work to secure rebounds throughout the whole game, on the offensive and defensive end. Then his attention to detail on defense was phenomenal. He was disciplined and put in extra efforts to help secure stops. Ware was excellent today, and I want to believe it is a building block of how future games can go. He finished the game with 12 points, 20 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A+
The Miami Heat started the game off sluggish and were getting dominated by the Cavaliers, then entered Jaime Jaquez Jr. once again, he made his presence felt at once. As soon as he entered the game the Heat went on a decisive run to erase a double digit lead. As I constantly say his energy is infectious, but I want to be clear, he provides more than just being an energy guy. His passing was excellent, I specifically appreciate his willingness to outlet pass to get the break started. Then his drives are gaining so much attention that he is kicking the ball out to open teammates constantly. He has a knack for grabbing rebounds, even with multiple opponents in better position. Watching Jaquez Jr. play in this game felt like watching some that just wanted it a little more than anyone else on the court. If something was happening in the game Jaquez Jr. was right in the middle of it. His efficiency continued to be off the charts shooting 7/12 from the floor and 8/8 from the free throw line. He changed the outcome of the game on both ends of the court, he was sensational. To have this type of performance against a team as good as the Cavaliers shows how much he has improved this year. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a difference maker. He finished the game with 22 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.
