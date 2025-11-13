Disappointing performance by Nikola Jovic and the bench: report card for Heat loss vs Cavaliers

Nikola Jovic – Grade: D

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

To get straight to the point, Nikola Jovic was disappointing in this game. He did not seem poised and comfortable in really any aspect of the game. He made mental mistakes throughout the game and even seemed to lose confidence as the game went on. I have detailed in past games how Jovic does better when he starts by attacking the rim and getting in transition, in this game Jovic was never able to establish a good flow into the game.

He was a liability on both ends, even with getting 2 steals and 2 blocks. Jovic has been disappointing, considering his expectations, to start the year. The Heat need Jovic to fins his rhythm more often if they want to continue their good start.

Kel’el Ware – Grade: B-

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) lays up a shot against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kel’el Ware was probably the Heat’s 2nd best player tonight, only behind Norman Powell (who had another good game). In a game where the Heat as a team lacked energy, Ware stood out numerous times with good effort. He was not perfect, but considering the game flow, and the performance by his teammates, I was encouraged by his effort. Ware did have some good learning lessons for Jarrett Allen and showed he still needs to work on boxing out, but none of his issues tonight were motor related.

Ware was active on the offensive end putting himself in good places to receive lobs for easy points. I think this helped him get confident in his game, and when Ware is confident his play greatly improves. Though there is still to learn for Ware, this game is another small step in his development. It is important to learn that circumstances should not dictate your approach to a game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: D

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) and guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been dominant to start the year, and he has done that by being incredible in the paint. He has been one of the leading scorers in the paint and his efficiency has been through the roof. On Monday Jaquez Jr. was sensational and the Cavaliers took note. There were instances when Jaquez Jr. was being doubled and he was also being defended by a big at times. Jaquez Jr. seemed to struggle when he was defended by a big, because it limited his ability to drive and power through his defender. I think this greatly contributed to his lackluster game.

Another influence in Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s performance was that the offense seemed to be more stagnant than normal, and they did not run as much. There seemed to be more walking up the court and not many fast break opportunities. This did not allow him to play off the pace which he excels at. This was Jaquez Jr.’s worst performance of the year, but there should be no concern about whether he can bounce back.