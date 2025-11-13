Heat's two stars traveling to New York, but to play?

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are set to travel to New York for the one game trip against the New York Knicks, possible providing the Miami Heat with some much-needed relief.

Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are both traveling to New York for tomorrow's game vs. Knicks. But still no word on their status for tomorrow's game. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 13, 2025

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo's return is crucial to Miami's defense and ability to rebound. The Heat have currently given up the second most offensive rebounds in the NBA (177), and their numbers are much better when Bam Adebayo is on the floor.

Heat Defensive Rebounding%



Bam ON: 74.0 (Would Rank 3)

Bam OFF: 62.2 (Would Rank 30)



Have been able to pretty much copy and paste those numbers for each of the past six seasons. — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) November 12, 2025

Now Bam traveling is a good sign, but it is to be known that traveling to New York may have deeper purpose than just basketball. New York, the city that never sleeps is full of business opportunities, especially in a world full of marketing and entertainment. Bam had done promotional work and sponsor work in the big city before, and Heat stars have also done the same thing, going back to the Dywane Wade days where Wade would travel even if he was hurt.

Tyler Herro

The necessity for Tyler Herro was on full display in the recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami's offense fell apart late in the game, the young guys put up poor shots, and Miami continued to turn the ball over at a high level. It is important for Miami to get their veteran, all-star guard to help slow the game down and make shots, even if the offense is desgined with such a fast pace. The spacing and attention required with Tyler Herro on the floor will make everything easier for the Heat's offense.

But it's the same thing for Herro. Tyler Herro is well into the fashion world and has done numerous promotional activities with Nike (there is a large headquarters in NYC) and it's New York.

Tyler Herro in new Nike Basketball ad



“Miami knows what it takes to win championships. You either win, or you’re anchored weight, simple” 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aOFH1NWL8W — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 12, 2025

So, while it's a good sign that Herro and Bam are traveling, it's not a sign that they are playing -- but it's also true that their respective returns are imminent (more likely Bam then Herro).

The Heat have started the season 7-5, well above expectations but getting their stars back is essential.

The matchup in New York will be against the Jalen Brunson less Knicks, so there is no need to rush a Herro or Bam return, but after losing to the Cavaliers bench, Miami's young guns, Norman Powell, and Andrew Wiggins will have to step up to close games.

Herro and Bam will be back soon, and they will be with the team in New York, but will they suit up? Only time will tell.

