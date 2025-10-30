High-scoring Miami Heat embark on first road trip packing unexpected surprise
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro may just be a huge fan of the San Antonio Riverwalk or craving authentic Tex-Mex, but traveling with the Heat on the first extended road trip of the season also shouldn’t suggest he’s close to returning from offseason ankle surgery.
While the procedure normally requires a recovery period of at least two months and keeps some players out as many as 12 weeks, Herro underwent surgery on Sept. 19 and joked in early October that he hoped to return “about five games into the season.”
Game 5 for Miami is indeed against the Spurs, but you won’t see Herro suit up against one of the NBA’s four remaining unbeaten teams, or against the Lakers and Nuggets in November’s first two contests. Despite claiming that he’s going to make the “fastest ankle surgery comeback in history” nearly a month ago, the Heat’s All-Star guard may not play until around Thanksgiving.
Making the trip, Miami’s longest until a three-game swing through New York and Boston from Dec. 18-21 that opens in Brooklyn, is likely more about not wanting to miss out on the team-building that comes on the road. That’s typically when it’s just players, coaches and trainers closing ranks, meeting the challenges of staying focused and unified in opposing arenas.
The central theme developing as the Heat embark on the first few weeks of the 2025-26 season is one of survival. After losing their opener in Orlando, Miami has been successful in not only keeping itself out of too large a hole, but has pulled off upsets over the Grizzlies in Memphis and the Knicks at home on Sunday.
The Heat handled the Hornets 144-117 on Tuesday in the first game they were expected to win, and is the only team to surpass the 140-point mark despite a high-scoring start to the season, doing so twice. What, Miami doesn’t miss its leading scorer, the NBA’s reigning 3-point contest champion?
Going on this extended roadie with teammates isn’t a ploy to ensure he’s not forgotten, but does mean Herro is healthy enough to want to be included on a trip that could bring Miami its first dose of extended adversity. Although LeBron James and Luka Doncic won’t be on the floor at Staples Center, the Heat are expected to deal with All-Star centers Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic and will be underdogs in all three of these contests.
After not getting the extension that appeared a likelihood during Pat Riley’s media briefing following last season’s exit interviews, it’s also important to see how he truly fits in given that coach Erik Spoelstra is hoping the business side of things doesn’t affect his play.
The Heat are the NBA’s highest-scoring team (131.5) entering this difficult stretch, utilizing a much different attack than they employed last season. Wondering how Herro will fit in is still a reality likely multiple weeks away, and this early on the journey, potentially a moot point given how quickly things can change.
What can be pulled from Herro joining the group is that the training staff feels moving around from city to city will make him no worse from the wear and will allow him to be more closely monitored. He’ll be able to join in on the camaraderie, which players will tell you is among the hardest challenges of not being able to play, the feeling you’re not a part of it.
Following a few rough weeks marred by setbacks, Herro can start to rally simply by cheering on his teammates as he continues to rehab in hopes of a speedy return to action.
Jaime Jaquez Jr finds himself next to a former MVP in one important category
The Miami Heat have stolen from the Indiana Pacers