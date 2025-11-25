Tyler Herro’s back, so who comes out of the starting lineup?

Tyler Herro was rusty for a quarter but picked up where he left off from last season as a gunslinger. He said postgame that he could have easily waited two more weeks to come back, but that Monday was circled on the calendar.

He wants to come into the starting five and let those guys be themselves, but one of them is probably getting benched. It’s hard to imagine coach Erik Spoelstra being thrilled about having to demote one of the guys who has been a big part of the team defying early expectations, especially when he talked about enjoying it a bit after winning in Philadelphia on Sunday. Keep in mind, they find themselves on a 54-win pace.

Herro will also be getting a lot of crunch-time minutes over others, which will test the group's unity. It’s one thing for everyone to say the right things publicly, and it’s another when there is another player who needs touches and is eating into a system established by others.

Off the bat, Adebayo and Wiggins aren’t going anywhere because they are athletic two-way players, and Powell has been the top dog in the scoring department, so he isn’t either. This leaves Davion Mitchell and Kel’el Ware to choose from.

Mitchell is logging a sparkling 4.89 assist-to-turnover ratio. He may be short for a hooper, but he’s built like a football player, so he’s not a small guard. He’s become his best self as a slasher and cutter in the paint’s in-between area (3-10 feet) and is a dependable point-of-attack defender. He hasn’t missed any nights, and his starting record is the same as the team’s this season (12-6).

Kel’el Ware had some rough moments, but he had made amends by turning into Superman lite and hasn’t had below 14 rebounds in the last five outings. His record as a starter is 10-4, and the team is 6-2 when Bam Adebayo and him start together. Yet it may be Ware who slides to sixth man.

The Heat have bought into playing fast and are first in pace (106.14) and first in average speed offensively (5.24). An initial lineup of Mitchell, Herro, Powell, Wiggins and Adebayo would be smaller, yet it would lean into the speed. Don’t count on monstrous fastbreak numbers like Pat Riley’s Lakers had, but this could be Spoelstra’s version of Showtime. Not even those Big Three teams that won back-to-back titles were higher than 16th in pace, and the Jimmy Butler-led squads were never above 27th (2019-20).

Herro can be hidden defensively by guarding the corner man or the player with the weakest handle who isn’t a big. He would be next to four good-to-great defenders.

Ware will still get minutes with Adebayo, but using him off the bench could turn into a serious advantage, facing off against other reserves or tired starters.

Ware was given a taste of what will one day be his spot. Don't forget that Adebayo and Herro didn't become full-time starters until years three and four because Spoelstra isn't into premature rewards. In the meantime, if he becomes a part of the bench mob, starring in his role will get him plenty of minutes and paid the big bucks when it's contract negotiation time.

