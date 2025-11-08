Jaime Jaquez Jr. electrifies with poster dunk, but injury clouds Heat’s win over Hornets
The Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. has propelled his game to new heights in his third NBA season, but my gosh, did he take that literally tonight against the Charlotte Hornets!
This might be his finest, or filthiest, highlight so far out of his pleasantly surprising resurgence this season. Poor Sion James (and his ankles RIP) as Jaime fakes him out with a quick shoulder move and a nasty crossover that left him with a wide open lane to the basket. The only thing Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner can do is make a feeble attempt to swat it away, but it's too late as Jaquez Jr. slams it home.
Though the Heat would prevail 126-108 over the Hornets to open their NBA Cup play, the news that Jaime apparently suffered an ankle sprain made it a second consecutive game the team has lost a player to injury after Bam Adebayo injured his foot against the Denver Nuggets.
Hopefully, it's just a day-to-day setback, as the Heat's bench has been led by the 2023 first-round pick who has enjoyed a breakout season thus far. Across all major statistical categories, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has boosted his stats to near-elite levels as he shoulders increased offensive responsibility, rebounding at a near-starter rate and all the while showing markedly improved playmaking.
Yes, there's still an argument to be made about small sample size, but that's diminishing with each passing game. Above all else, he is finishing nearly everything, especially inside the arc, with an ungodly .688 two-point percentage after showing a noticeable dip in efficiency last season at a .513 rate.
Even better, with his usage on the rise, he’s brought his turnover rate down to 12.5%—back to his rookie-year level. It’s a strong sign of growth, pairing increased responsibility in Miami’s faster-paced offense with sharper decision-making, a major leap from the mistakes that marked his second season.
Even with his apparent setback tonight, he stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points on 8-15 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes to come close to a triple-double for Triple J.
The good news for the Heat is that, unlike the Bam Adebayo injury, the team has depth at Jaquez Jr.'s position, with Nikola Jovic, Simone Fontecchio, and Pelle Larsson available for extra minutes should he not be available for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
