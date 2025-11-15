Miami Heat rookie can run a team while waiting turn

Several rookies are thriving across the NBA, from Cedric Coward in Memphis to Kon Knueppel in Charlotte. Of the first 19 players selected in June, all but two have gotten minutes, and one (Thomas Sorber) hasn't because he tore his ACL in the offseason. Eight of those top 19 are averaging double figure points, and six are averaging at least three assists.

Then there's the prospect the Miami Heat took 20th: Kasparas Jakucionis.

As one of the youngest players in his class, Jakucionis was always expected to take a little longer to develop, especially because he plays the toughest position to learn at the level (point guard), was joining a team loaded with guards (Tyler Herro, Norman Powell and Davion Mitchell at the forefront) and then injured his groin just as he was getting comfortable in training camp.

And now, the wait will continue.

Jakucionis is healthy, but won't be with the Heat on Monday. He's been sent to the Heat's G-League affiliate in Sioux Falls, and will be given a chance to run that team, which also features Heat two-way players Myron Gardner and Jahmir Young, though Young is expected to join the Heat in Miami before Monday.

The Heat sent Kasparas Jakucionis to Sioux Falls today for some work. Jakucionis hasn’t played yet this season after missing the first seven games with a groin injury. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 15, 2025

The move makes sense; Jakucionis needs reps. But the timing is interesting, especially with Herro healing and seemingly closing in on his own return. Herro was in New York with the Heat on Friday, getting shots up with Powell. And his posts on social media have been increasingly encouraging.

If Herro is healthy, it's hard to see how Jakucionis gets time with the Heat anytime soon. Heat fans want to see him, but he's still just 19, and he has ups and downs in summer league. Then he had a preseason breakout with 10 assists against the Spurs in the preseason.

He has shown considerable skill in pick-and-roll initiation, but that's not a huge part of Miami's gameplan at the moment. So it will be interesting to see how much of that he does with Sioux Falls.

This will be a process, as it has been for other rookies. Jaime Jaquez Jr. played right away. Nikola Jovic didn't. Kel'el Ware's minutes were scarce early last season, but he ended up starting. The Heat will take their time with Jakucionis, until they believe it's his time to consistently contribute.

Herro's time will clearly come first.

