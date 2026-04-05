What Erik Spoelstra Said About Kel'el Ware Will Get Heat Fans Excited

Kel'el Ware had a monster game last night vs the Washington Wizards. Ware came off the bench in a high-scoring 152-136 win over the Washington Wizards, Ware delivered the best performance of his young career: 24 points, 19 rebounds, and seven blocks in 36 minutes. Ware was dominant on both ends of the floor. For a player who’s had an up-and-down sophomore season, this was the kind of breakout the Heat have been hoping to see.

A Statement Game From the Young Big

Nov 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Dummond (1) in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ware has shown his potential before, including a seven-block performance earlier this season against the Brooklyn Nets, but this game felt different. This was a sustained effort and impact, and that has been something that Ware has not done consistently.

He controlled the glass, altered shots all night, and showed real touch offensively. It wasn’t just a hot stretch; it was a complete performance that highlighted why Miami remains invested in his development.

Yes, it came against one of the league’s worst teams. That context matters. Ware took full advantage of the opportunity, something young players don’t always do.

Earning Trust From Spoelstra

After the game, head coach Erik Spoelstra pointed to the work behind the scenes:

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Kel’el Ware’s impact with the postgame coming nearer.



“I would venture to say that these are the three best practices he had this this year, and those were coming off of some tough games against tough competition…” #HeatNation



Full response: pic.twitter.com/2aBDxjUcMM — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 4, 2026

“I would venture to say that these are the three best practices he had this this year, and those were coming off of some tough games against tough competition…he’s working on it, he’s watching film on it, he wants to get better at it”

The talent has never really been the question; it’s been about consistency, effort, and sustaining that level of engagement every night. When those things are there, performances like this don’t feel fluky; they feel repeatable.

The Next Step: Consistency

Ware’s season has been inconsistent. There have been stretches where his motor dips, where the rebounding effort isn’t there, or where he disappears for long portions of games. For a player with his size and skill set, that’s the difference between being a rotational piece and becoming a core part of the future.

If he can bring this level of energy every night, running the floor, battling on the boards, protecting the rim, everything else will follow.

A Promising Glimpse of the Future

Ware showed exactly why the Heat believes in him. A 24-point, 19-rebound, seven-block night doesn’t just happen; it reflects real ability. Now it’s about building on it. If Ware can stack performances like this and raise his baseline effort, Miami may have found something much bigger than just a promising young big; they may have found a cornerstone piece for the future.