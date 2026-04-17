Norman Powell gives ominous answer regarding his future with the Miami Heat

Norman Powell went through quite the eventful season with the Miami Heat after they traded for him last summer. After starting off the season on fire, Powell became a first-time All-Star and first-time father before dealing with injuries, illness and declining production over the last couple of months.

Now, with the season having ended rather abruptly at the hands of the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets in a Play-In Tournament loss, Powell heads into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

"You know, you can want things and stuff like that, but it's all about what makes the most sense. You know, I enjoyed my time here in Miami. I've always wanted to play for the Heat," Powell said. I thought it was a good year for me in spite of the injuries and some of the setbacks and stuff like that, but I enjoyed my time."

I asked Norm Powell if he still wants to return, after he said much of this season that he did: pic.twitter.com/JkTScQgAJf — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 16, 2026

"I enjoyed the staff and my teammates and everything that came along with the season. I thought we had a great time off the court, really bonding and being able to joke around and things like that, and that's the most important part about the season is the bonds and stuff that you make," Powell continued. "You know, every season there's only one champion, so it's all about the memories and things that you make and the ups and downs and going through it, and I thought we had a great team that stuck together and enjoyed, you know, the ups and downs and just bonding on and off the court."

Powell, who will be 33 years old when next season tips off, earned $20.48 million in 2025-2026. It remains to be seen just how much of a raise he will be looking for in his next contract.

In his lone season with the Heat, Powell played in 52 games, averaging 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals, converting on 47 percent of his field goals, 38 percent of his three pointers and 82.7 percent of his free throws in 29.6 minutes per game.

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

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