Pelle Larsson has captivated the hearts of many Miami Heat fans and for good reasons. He has displayed how versatile he can be and how he directly translates to winning. He is the definition of a “winning player”.

His game might be the complete opposite of sexy. He is hard-nosed and loves to do the dirty work. In fact, he is such a hard-nosed player he literally uses his nose so much that there are people that track how many times he gets hit in the face. The man is tough as nails, and it made him into who he is today.

Can Pelle Larsson be the Most Improved Player?

No Heat player has won the Most Improved Player award since 1997 when center Isaac Austin won the award. In nearly 30 years no Heat player has claimed this title, but can Pelle Larsson end the streak?

I think yes, well at least he will have a shot. I think it ultimately depends on how people vote for the award. If they give it to a player that goes from a good young player to a star or a star to a superstar, then he might not be realistic. On the flip side, if they vote how I believe the award should be voted and give it to a guy that improves his game and translates to winning not just his stats, then he has a shot.

Why Larsson has a chance.

Larsson is not going to be a popular choice, but I think he can get his name into the conversation. Maybe the most important thing is the Heat will be getting a lot of national attention with the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. This alone will give Larsson the exposure needed to compete for NBA awards.

With this increased exposure I believe people will begin to notice his impact. Larsson is one of the few role players in the NBA that even when he is not scoring or shot isn’t falling, he can still be a massive difference maker. Larsson is a sound basketball player that consistently makes the right plays.

This will help Larsson, even if his stats are not as noticeable as other contenders. Over the course of the season, people will notice that Larsson is one of the engines of this team and he should start to get credit.

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where to look for his improvement

His play with the Swedish National team has an indication of his improvement. Larsson has added more strength to his frame, allowing him to take on even more contact. He has improved his shooting and confidence in his shot as well. This will be massive as he will not get to play off the gravity of Antetokounmpo. His defense will continue to be there but the longer he is in the NBA the sounder and more cerebral his defense will become.

I do also believe his stats will improve as well. They might not double or increase by over 50% like some previous winners, but a modest increase in stats with his impact will pay dividends. If NBA award voters are honest with themselves, then they will appreciate a guy improving his game for the betterment of the team. The most improved player is not just one that improves his stats, but one that improves his team.

Larsson is going to be an important player for Miami this season and his improvement will be more in terms of team success than individual stats. If people watch with an open mind, they will start to notice the countless little things Larsson continues to develop. If voters care about impact and not just numbers Larsson should be in the conversation for Most Improved Player.