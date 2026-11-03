Thank goodness someone said it.

The Miami Heat are going through turbulence, posting a 2-5 record, and here comes Stan Van Gundy, of all people, with a sobering truth: the culture is overrated.

But he didn’t say it was bad.

Stan Van Gundy says Heat Culture is OVERBLOWN 👀



“Probably the best culture in the league is in San Antonio, they just don’t talk about it. The Heat talk about it all the time. — I don’t think Heat culture is anything special…. I think it’s overblown the whole Heat Culture… https://t.co/rIxBnynPg0 pic.twitter.com/FiPyWVR1pf — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 3, 2026

Van Gundy has surprisingly gone two-for-two with his early season observations and it will undoubtedly annoy supporters who object to criticism or are constantly hope-trafficking. But even if he was replaced under weird circumstances and he had a part in blowing Game 7 against Detroit, there are not many who criticize the Heat and have a sense of their inner workings like he does — or know where the bodies are buried.

It has gotten nauseating over the years hearing the organization talk about their culture as if it’s unique when other good teams have a fine system that works. Remember how the Heat were supposed to be so special that Jimmy Butler wouldn’t turn on them? Or remember how they were so unparalleled that they would bring back vintage Klay Thompson? He’s been dreadful defensively, and coach Erik Spoelstra hasn’t had the nerve to remove him from the starting lineup.

Or remember how they put on their court how they were the "hardest-working, best-conditioned, most professional, unselfish, toughest, meanest, nastiest team in the NBA” ? How did that go for them? It almost seemed like opponents wanted to play them harder after reading something so corny on the floor.

Let’s be real, but the Heat are not champions due to their culture; they are because Dwyane Wade was the best player in the world for two weeks, and LeBron James later decided to team up with him. Platitudes can only take a team so far but they are a great marketing tool.

Anyone that watches enough teams on NBA league pass will have heard other broadcasters speak glowingly about their culture, because that’s just what teams do. After a while, all that talk is recycled propaganda.

The Heat are imperfect, but their stuff works since there is buy-in from the people who matter. The organization can say a lot of methods elsewhere have not, which is significant and something they can take pride in.

Still, nobody needs the best culture in the NBA to win championships; they need it to be good enough. The Heat won’t be judged on their culture being the best, but they will be on how many rings they win while they have a great player. Time is ticking.