Giannis, SGA Status as Heat face OKC Thunder: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch, Starters
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The Miami Heat (9-6) and Oklahoma City Thunder (10-6) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor.
The Heat are 31-45 all-time versus Oklahoma City during the regular season, including 17-21 at home and 14-24 on the road.
A couple of important matchup to watch in this one will be between the two frontcourts, (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo), going up against the Thunder's double seven-footer lineup with Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara. But that's if Giannis plays; he was listed as questionable as of mid-afternoon Sunday. That may depend in part if another former MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, goes on the other side -- the Thunder guard is also questionable.
The Thunder are coming off a 126-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat's last game, meanwhile, was a 137-130 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.
In that game, Antetokoumpo, playing against his former team for the first time ever, contributed 27 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block, while Bam Adebayo finished with 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Additionally, Davion Mitchell ended up with 24 points, six assists, two rebounds and a block.
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 22, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV/Streaming: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), KSBI Channel 52, Thunder+ (Oklahoma)
Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), 98.1 FM, 640 AM (Oklahoma)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -2.5 (-115), Thunder +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Heat -152, Thunder +128
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -105, under -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after win over Bucks: “People say now that we are a good team. Two weeks ago, people say we were the worst team in the NBA. Is any of this true? You tell me, no. We just got to stay locked in, got 67 more games, got to stay locked in."
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Klay Thompson
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
THUNDER
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G Ajay Mitchell
C Isaiah Hartenstein
F Jared McCain
F Aday Mara
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable - Groin
Myron Gardner: Probable - Hamstring
THUNDER
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable - Back/neck
Alex Caruso: Out - Hip
Jaylin Williams: Out - Back
Jalen Williams: Out - Leg
Chet Holmgren: Out - Knee
Cason Wallace: Out - Shoulder
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket