The Miami Heat (9-6) and Oklahoma City Thunder (10-6) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor.

The Heat are 31-45 all-time versus Oklahoma City during the regular season, including 17-21 at home and 14-24 on the road.

A couple of important matchup to watch in this one will be between the two frontcourts, (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo), going up against the Thunder's double seven-footer lineup with Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara. But that's if Giannis plays; he was listed as questionable as of mid-afternoon Sunday. That may depend in part if another former MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, goes on the other side -- the Thunder guard is also questionable.

The Thunder are coming off a 126-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat's last game, meanwhile, was a 137-130 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In that game, Antetokoumpo, playing against his former team for the first time ever, contributed 27 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block, while Bam Adebayo finished with 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Additionally, Davion Mitchell ended up with 24 points, six assists, two rebounds and a block.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 22, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV/Streaming: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), KSBI Channel 52, Thunder+ (Oklahoma)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), 98.1 FM, 640 AM (Oklahoma)

Spread: Heat -2.5 (-115), Thunder +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat -152, Thunder +128

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after win over Bucks: “People say now that we are a good team. Two weeks ago, people say we were the worst team in the NBA. Is any of this true? You tell me, no. We just got to stay locked in, got 67 more games, got to stay locked in."

Giannis points out the hypocrisy in the media on this Miami Heat team 👀



“People say now that we’re a good team. Two weeks ago people say we were the worse team in the NBA. Is any of this true? No. We gotta stay locked in”



(@Brendan_Tobin) pic.twitter.com/4IUGZ59fPm — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 19, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Ajay Mitchell

C Isaiah Hartenstein

F Jared McCain

F Aday Mara

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable - Groin

Myron Gardner: Probable - Hamstring

THUNDER

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable - Back/neck

Alex Caruso: Out - Hip

Jaylin Williams: Out - Back

Jalen Williams: Out - Leg

Chet Holmgren: Out - Knee

Cason Wallace: Out - Shoulder