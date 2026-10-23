The Miami Heat are preparing to play their second game of the 2026-2027 NBA season and they are hoping it goes completely different than the first. Against the Timberwolves, the Heat were unable to stay competitive for all 4 quarters and ended up being dominated by the end of the game. Though it was just one game, things need to be fixed or else these types of losses will be routine. It is certainly not time to panic but just take notes for now.

The Question the Heat Need to Answer

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) takes a shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game brough many questions but maybe the biggest one is one many people were concerned about going into the season. That is the three point shooting, though I am of the belief the Heat have enough many are skeptical of the rosters ability. People are asking the wrong question though.

Many people are focusing on the inability of the Heat to make their three point shots against the Timberwolves, though that is unfortunate that is not a main concern. Shooting has variance there will be games when shots do not fall, that is just basketball. The more noteworthy part was it seemed like the Heat struggled to generate a lot of quality attempts. Then certain shooters should find ways to get more attempts.

How to Generate Better Looks

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) could Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (4) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the season teams are trying to figure out how they mesh. The best way to make that go smoothly is by making shots. The Timberwolves did that and they played an excellent game. Miami was unable to capitalize on their chances, and it bleeds into other parts of the game. Outside of Antetokounmpo, Miami lacked any real scoring threat. This made them easy to defend.

The Heat need to be decisive and use Antetokounmpo’s gravity to get others involved. He will get his points, but using him to open up others will also help his game open up further. The Heat need to be more decisive as well not passing up on opportunities.

The Right Players Need to be Shooting

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (95) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heat have several capable shooters. First that comes to mind for many is Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. These players have proven they can be relied on shooters. Thompson backed that up, but Hardaway struggled. Another player that many might not realize is Bobby Portis Jr. Portis was 2nd in 3 point percentage last season and has been lethal from behind the arc his whole career. It was not just a fluke, he is a career 39% shooter from deep.

In recent seasons he has been averaging around 4 threes a game, so he has a lower volume but high percentage. This Heat team would benefit from him getting close to 5-6 in my opinion. Especially when compared to others on the roster. In no game Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, or Nikola Jovic should have more attempts than Portis. The attempts need to funnel to the best shooters.

Now obviously the other players still need to shoot, but instead of Adebayo having 5 attempts and Portis having 2, it would be more beneficial for those numbers to flip. It is not about making or missing shots but about the quality of shots. The quality of shots is affected by who is taking them.

Overall, it is early in the season and there is no need to panic about anything just yet. Afterall this might just be a one game thing, but if it does continue it could be a disappointing season for the Heat.