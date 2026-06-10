The Free Agent Signing that Would be the Biggest Mistake for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are fully committed to acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and will burn through a lot of their young talent to get the job done. That makes their work of free agency, very important, even in an NBA landscape where free agency isn't as strong as it once was. Player's request trades, teams hand out max contracts, and the ability to find key role players on a good contract is crucial to playoff success.

Miami may not land Giannis Antetokounmpo, and if not they have a full $15.1 million dollar mid-level exception that they can use for numerous free agents, if they trade for Giannis, the total number that they could offer could change, but that bridge has nothing today with today's question.

Which player would Miami make the biggest mistake by signing?

Heat fans, who should Miami sign with their 15M Mid-Level Exception this summer?



There’s some solid options for us👀 pic.twitter.com/IRaxReHZpl — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) May 30, 2026

I'll preface this question by my opinion on what the Miami Heat need to do, and that is bring in a young guard with the potential to blossom into something more, that's the appeal with an Ayo Dosonmu, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, and Coby White. Miami will need depth in their guard room as they are likely moving on from Tyler Herro, and in a trade for Giannis, they will need the shooting, and the two-way capabilities.

Miami's next course of action, especially in a scenario where they don't trade for Giannis and they keep Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. Get help in the front court beyond those two. Miami learned this the hard way down the stretch as the small, not as physical lineups got dominated. The appeal then shifts to players like Isaiah Hartenstein, Mitchell Robinson, and Nikola Vucevic.

Kristaps Porzingis

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images | Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images

But there is one player the Miami Heat can not target, no matter the upside and the what-if's and that is Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis is a 7'2 stretch big who has bounced his way around the league throughout his entire career. When healthy, Porzingis is plenty capable of dominating on both sides of the court. His career high in blocks is 7, steals 5, points 43, he averaged as high as 23.2 points, 2.4 blocks, and 9.5 rebounds, albeit in separate seasons.

But Miami can't take the chance on Porzingis no matter how appealing it may be, it would be the same mistake every other team has made.

Porzingis has only played a combined 74 games over his past two seasons while battling both injury and illness, he is on the older side, and simply put he isn't the player he once was.

Porzingis has played less than 70% of the games he could have in his 10 year career.

The Golden State Warriors would like to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis on a cap-friendly contract this summer.



(via @JakeLFischer) pic.twitter.com/eG82mCZLB7 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) June 8, 2026

If Miami is going to bring in a 30+ year old, they need to be available to give their all for the Miami Heat, to maximize the current roster, or to reinforce a roster that has the future Hall of Famer Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Signing Kristaps Porzingis would be a huge mistake, and I doubt the Heat would look his way, but one thing for certain is I know Miami will do their due diligence.