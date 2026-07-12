The Miami Heat have a good problem brewing as they look to fill out the bottom of their roster and fill three two-way spots. They have a mix of two-way candidates that have different things to consider. They have a couple players that are too good for the Gleague but don’t quite have enough to beat out someone established on the roster. They have a glut of newcomers who have a lot of skill and promise but may need some time. Let’s look at the Heat’s toughest cut upcoming.

The Heat’s toughest cut

Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Jahmir Young (17) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Jahmir Young | 6’0| 185lbs| Guard| 2

Young is an absolute bucket getter. He can shoot the rock at a high percentage from deep. He is only shooting 31% through two summer league games but has proven he is a high 38% kind of guy. He is quick and can get into the lane. He has a nice lefty floater once the bigs collapse.

The issue for him is size. He is only 6’0 185lbs and a decent defender not a great one. He is a score first type of point guard on a team with Giannis and Bam. He is going to need to facilitate. You can see he is focusing on the passing more this summer. He is averaging 6.5 assists per game. I could see an off-ball role but why pass up bigger body players that can do the same thing?

Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Trevor Keels (18) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2) Trevor Keels |6’5” | 215lbs| Guard| Experience: 2 years |

Keels is the big body 3&D type player that you have to ask; How could the Heat keep Young over him. He is 3 years younger and has had an outstanding summer. He has 60/50/100 shooting splits through two games in Vegas. When he scores, he scores in bunches averaging 23 points per game. The most impressive is he is contributing to all areas. He is averaging 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists, only 1.5 turnovers and 2 steals per game. His fingerprints are all over the game.

The only question is can he be that instant offense 3&D guy consistently enough for the coaches to trust him in the regular season.

Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) points to a fan in the crowd during warmups at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for the first round of the NCAA tournament against UC San Diego. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3) Tre Donaldson | 6’2” | 210lbs| Guard| R

He has been outstanding through two games in Las Vegas. He is controlling the pace of the game masterfully. He averages 6 assists per game through two games. He has decent size at 6’2 but is very strong and bulky. This has allowed him to operate below the foul line with efficiency. He is shooting 80% from the field but on low volume because he picks his spots. The other thing about him is defensively, he’s a pest in the Dru Smith mold even earning a grin from head coach Erik Spoelstra sitting courtside as he dove for a loose ball he caused. He’s averaging 2 steals and a block per game. Those things get you noticed.

Feb 23, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4) Tre White | 6’7” | 210LBS| Wing | R

The biggest surprise of the team in Vegas. I had him as a sleeper on the who to watch list because of his size and shooting ability. He is a perfect 3&D typer player the Heat covet in two-way players. He is averaging 14.5 points per game on 40/41/100 shooting splits on good volume. The most impressive part of his game is the non-stop energy. He is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game which leads the team, 2.5 steals and half a block a game. Typically, you must worry about rookies and turnovers, but he is also averaging 3 assists and 0 turnovers through two games. That means he is playing in the offense and making good decisions.

He is a solid defender because of his length and energy. He is a little stiff hipped which effect his ability to flip his hips and change direction quickly. This shows up offensively and defensively.

Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) drives against Queens University of Charlotte during their game at Neville Arena on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala., on Monday evening December 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5) Keyshawn Hall | 6’7” | 6’6| 235LBS| Wing | R

He hasn’t really been able to break out yet but has been a great teammate so far and shown flashes of his scoring ability. He is only averaging two points a game but has been playing solid defense and staying within the offense. He should get a bigger opportunity later in the summer league.

Oct 3, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; Michigan center Vlad Goldin takes a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

6) Vlad Goldin | 7’0” | 255LBS| Center | 1 Year

The Heat need a backup big but Vlad is a 7-foot center that is only shooting 46% from the field without being able to space the floor. He is also being out rebounded by Tre White. I don’t see a path for him.

Clemson junior forward Ian Schieffelin (4) gets ready to shoot near Winthrop forward Kelton Talford (4) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Monday, November 6, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

7) Ian Schieffelin | 6’7” | 6’8| 240LBS| Big | R

He is more of a wing hybrid big and has outplayed Vlad Goldin. He isn’t in basketball shape after playing football in his senior year. He is still very skilled and highly energetic. Has a great nose for the ball and a good feel for the game. He took several charges last game which as many fans know is Heat Culture. He won the player of the game belt for his performance in game one of the Vegas Summer League. He is averaging 8 points per game on 45/40/100 shooting splits. He isn’t rebounding as well in Vegas as he did in the California classic, but I think fatigue is starting to wear on his legs.

I have laid out the case for a lot of these guys to earn a two-way spot. The problem is that the Heat are likely only to keep 14 players on its regular season roster. That leaves just three spots for seven people. Tre Donaldson already has a two-way and based on what I have seen. I can’t see him letting go of it. Trevor Keels has a clear 3&D path to play because of his microwave scoring and size. He has direct competition in Tre White though. White has been effective and shown to be a nonstop battery all over the court. That attitude and toughness is coveted in Miami.

Are the Heat willing to give the last two spots to players that aren’t bigs? Speaking of bigs, Vlad Goldin is being outplayed by Ian Scheffelin, but he is a player that will need to get into Heat shape. I don’t see Goldin making it out of this, but I could also see Schieffelin being stashed in Sioux Falls. I could say the same about Keyshawn Hall. He is very talented but likely bound for the gleague.

That leaves the toughest cut between Tre White and Trevor Keels. They will battle it out through Vegas, and it will be fascinating to watch. That means a big could occupy the final spot from another team’s roster.

This follows up our who to watch article we released before summer league. You can read that here.

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