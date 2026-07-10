Who To Watch in Vegas Summer League: Heat vs Bucks
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The Miami Heat square off with the Milwaukee Bucks in their first Las Vegas summer league action today at 4PM EST. The two teams just completed a block buster trade sending the former NBA finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for a slew of players and draft pick compensation. The Heat kept a 2nd round pick in the deal which turned into Ryan Conwell. The Bucks had two first round picks. The first at number ten was Brayden Burries and second was pick number 13 Nate Ament.
Here are the top players to watch in the game for the Heat and a scouting snapshot on each.
Scouting Snapshot
1) Ryan Conwell | 6’2” | 220lbs | Guard| Rookie
- Showed his explosive scoring ability in the California classic where he averaged 21 PPG, 5 REB, and 3.3 asts
- Shot 32.1% from deep on 9.3 attempts per game. Streaky but when he is on he can shoot the lights out. Shooting on volume is a skill
- Really strong defender. Plays defense with his chest
- Better rebounder than expected
- Needs to tighten the handle
- Rim finishing concerns
- Good passing vision and accuracy
- Quick processor
2) Jahmir Young | 6’0” | 185lbs | Guard| 2 years
- Had a two converted to a standard last season. Heat declined his option for this year so he is fighting again for a spot
- 17.5 PPG, 4 REB, 3.0 asts in the California Classic. The turnovers are a concern but the team lacks ball handling so he and Conwell handle the rock a ton.
- Shot a good percentage from deep and finished well at the rim
- Got in the passing lanes averaged 2 steals per game
- Vegas with this elite point guard class will be a true test going against his former Teammate Kasparas Jakucionis who is a dog of a defender.
3) Trevor Keels | 6’5” | 215lbs | Guard| 2nd Year
- A linebacker’s body with a shooting guard skill set
- 16 PPG, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST in the California Classic
- Consistency will be the key
- Decision making will have to stay sharp
- Shot only 30% on 5 attempts per game from deep
- Solid defender
4) Tre Donaldson | 6’2” | 210lbs | Guard| Rookie
- Given a two way by the Heat immediately following the draft
- Good defender
- Steady PG that directs the show
- A little wiggle
- 9.3 PPG, 3.7 REB, 4.0 AST in the California Classic
- The turnovers need to come down but the Heat only really has 3 facilitators on the whole roster
- Needs to shoot it better
5) Tre White | 6’7” | 210lbs | Wing| Rookie
- Protype 3&D Heat project
- 12 PPG, 4 REB, and .5 BLK in the California Classic
- Good decisions will be the key to him sticking
- Shot 50/50/100 shooting splits in two games
- He can’t handle the rock
- Can be explosive off two feet driving to the rim
- Stiff hipped but good defender
- Energy bringer
6) Ian Schieffelin | 6’8” | 240lbs | Big| Rookie
7) Keyshawn Hall | 6’6” | 230lbs | Wing| Rookie
8) Vlad Goldin | 7’0” | 255lbs | Big| 1 year
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A seasoned Content Creator with 2.5+ years of experience, building a YouTube channel past 8K subscribers while serving as an NBA/College Basketball Analyst for the 5 Reasons Sports Network. Simultaneously, I bring 11+ years of leadership and strategy expertise from roles at a fortune 100 company focusing on problem-solving and relationship-building for success.Follow DigitalAdel