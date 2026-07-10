The Miami Heat square off with the Milwaukee Bucks in their first Las Vegas summer league action today at 4PM EST. The two teams just completed a block buster trade sending the former NBA finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for a slew of players and draft pick compensation. The Heat kept a 2nd round pick in the deal which turned into Ryan Conwell. The Bucks had two first round picks. The first at number ten was Brayden Burries and second was pick number 13 Nate Ament.

Here are the top players to watch in the game for the Heat and a scouting snapshot on each.

Scouting Snapshot

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) with the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Ryan Conwell | 6’2” | 220lbs | Guard| Rookie

Showed his explosive scoring ability in the California classic where he averaged 21 PPG, 5 REB, and 3.3 asts

Shot 32.1% from deep on 9.3 attempts per game. Streaky but when he is on he can shoot the lights out. Shooting on volume is a skill

Really strong defender. Plays defense with his chest

Better rebounder than expected

Needs to tighten the handle

Rim finishing concerns

Good passing vision and accuracy

Quick processor

Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Jahmir Young (55) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2) Jahmir Young | 6’0” | 185lbs | Guard| 2 years

Had a two converted to a standard last season. Heat declined his option for this year so he is fighting again for a spot

17.5 PPG, 4 REB, 3.0 asts in the California Classic. The turnovers are a concern but the team lacks ball handling so he and Conwell handle the rock a ton.

Shot a good percentage from deep and finished well at the rim

Got in the passing lanes averaged 2 steals per game

Vegas with this elite point guard class will be a true test going against his former Teammate Kasparas Jakucionis who is a dog of a defender.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Trevor Keels poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3) Trevor Keels | 6’5” | 215lbs | Guard| 2nd Year

A linebacker’s body with a shooting guard skill set

16 PPG, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST in the California Classic

Consistency will be the key

Decision making will have to stay sharp

Shot only 30% on 5 attempts per game from deep

Solid defender

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4) Tre Donaldson | 6’2” | 210lbs | Guard| Rookie

Given a two way by the Heat immediately following the draft

Good defender

Steady PG that directs the show

A little wiggle

9.3 PPG, 3.7 REB, 4.0 AST in the California Classic

The turnovers need to come down but the Heat only really has 3 facilitators on the whole roster

Needs to shoot it better

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) reacts during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5) Tre White | 6’7” | 210lbs | Wing| Rookie

Protype 3&D Heat project

12 PPG, 4 REB, and .5 BLK in the California Classic

Good decisions will be the key to him sticking

Shot 50/50/100 shooting splits in two games

He can’t handle the rock

Can be explosive off two feet driving to the rim

Stiff hipped but good defender

Energy bringer

6) Ian Schieffelin | 6’8” | 240lbs | Big| Rookie

7) Keyshawn Hall | 6’6” | 230lbs | Wing| Rookie

8) Vlad Goldin | 7’0” | 255lbs | Big| 1 year

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