Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a promising player starting his NBA career. He has shown he can contribute to winning in a multitude of different ways. Because of this Miami Heat fans embraced Jaquez, and he quickly became a fan favorite.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. on being traded from the Miami HEAT:



"It was definitely devastating for sure. I love Miami. It really felt like home to me."



On how he found out:



"I knew it was going to happen that day. I had to pick up my girlfriend from the airport, so I stopped by my… pic.twitter.com/e2BZsdRYas — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) July 13, 2026

Miami felt like home

Many people were sad to see him traded this offseason and now we know Jaquez himself was sad to be traded.

"It was definitely devastating for sure. I love Miami. It really felt like home to me."

This is a cruel reminder of how these players are humans just like us. Many times, this line can be blurred, especially with the rise of things like sports betting. Professional athletes might get compensated very nicely for their talents, but the human side of emotions and wanting a place to call home remain.

Ultimately, I think this should be a testament to the Heat organization and their fans. This is something they should feel proud of. A player in a quick three years was able to develop a connection so deep, he could only have feelings of home.

Just need to hoop

"I knew it was going to happen that day. I had to pick up my girlfriend from the airport, so I stopped by my friends' house and said, 'Let's just go hoop' to get my mind off things.”

Something every basketball player can relate to, no matter the level, the need to just go hoop. It is interesting to see someone run to their job to wind down, even though it is just a game.

That is the beautiful thing about basketball, it relaxes you and calms you. It makes you forget other things, at least that is my experience. It seems as if Jaquez experiences similar feelings.

When things get overwhelming basketball is there. Once again this is just a simple reminder of how though these players are incredibly talents, they have the same feelings and love for the game we do.

Jaquez is just getting started.

Jaquez bounced back from a poor sophomore season to being a key piece of the Heat last year, and finished 2nd in the 6th Man of the Year voting. Unfortunately for Jaquez, his stellar play is the reason he is no longer on the Heat’s roster.

When trying to complete a trade for a generational player like Giannis Anteotkounmpo, you have to be willing to part with good players on rookie contracts. That is exactly what Jaquez is and because of this he had to be included in the offer.

Now Jaquez is in his new city, on his new team, but I hope one thing remains. I hope he always feels like he has a home with the Heat.