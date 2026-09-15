The Miami Heat have catapulted themselves back into national relevancy this offseason when they finalized the trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. As many NBA fans are aware, narratives and teams attention plays a part in the ability to win NBA awards. Right or wrong, this has been the case for several years and does not look like it is going to change.

The case for the Heat to win 6th Man of the Year

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the possibilities of winning awards, the Heat have two legitimate candidates for the 6th Man of the Year award. The two biggest candidates would be Tim Hardaway Jr, and Pelle Larsson.

Sometimes having two candidates on one team can actually hinder both of the players chances with no fault of their own. This is due to votes being split between the two players. This might be an issue for Larsson and Hardaway Jr. this year, but both players are good enough to overcome it.

The case for Larsson

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dribbles the ball at pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pelle Larsson earned his way into the starting lineup last year with his reliable and consistent play. This season he projects to be an important bench player for the Heat after they have added Klay Thompson. He knows how to help the team flow, and everything runs much more smoothly when he is on the court.

He also maximizes the teammates he plays with. He has a unique ability to morph his game into whatever the current situation needs. He is a capable shooter, excellent driver, and does well cutting to the basket. On defense he is a good point of attack defender, he is always moving and is annoying to whoever he is guarding. He simply is a do it all player that has improved every year.

The case for Tim Hardaway Jr.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tim Hardaway Jr. joins the Heat after playing last season on the Denver Nuggets. Hardaway Jr. had one of the best seasons of his career last season playing alongside Nikola Jokic. Though Jokic and Antetokounmpo are not remotely the same players, the attention from the defense is similar.

Hardaway Jr. should be an excellent fit along side Antetokounmpo. He is a great shooter and playing with one of the most dominant paint scorers in the league. That is a recipe for success that is obvious to see.

Who has the best chance?

Out of these two players I believe that Larsson will end up with the best argument for the award. Though Hardaway Jr. should have an excellent season, I think Larsson’s impact will be higher.

This is because of what was mentioned earlier about his versatility. Though Larsson is not starting, I believe he will be one of the 5 most important players for the Heat this year. When the season ends, I will not be surprised if Larsson is the favorite to win the award.