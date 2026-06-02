What Should the Miami Heat Do If They Miss Out on Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Miami Heat are at the center of attention in the NBA rumor mill, with all eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Miami Heat are "front runners" for Giannis and are one of the few teams that Giannis will reportedly extend with should he be traded there.

However, Miami is in a peculiar situation because this isn't the first time they have been the center of conversation surrounding a star. Once it was Damian Lillard, once it was Kevin Durant, and the many more memories I could bring up of the Miami Heat falling short.

This past has made many Heat fans pessimistic, and so much so to the point where many believe the trade package for a future Hall of Famer is too much. Giannis is a walking 30/10 and the reality is, many teams could beat Miami's offer, but they don't want to blow up their core for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So should the Miami Heat get outbid, where do they go from there?

The Miami Heat could pivot to Kawhi Leonard or Ja Morant if they lose the Giannis sweepstakes, per @IraHeatBeat pic.twitter.com/YqH0fl89uu — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 27, 2026

Many suggest that the Heat could go after Kawhi Leonard and/or Ja Morant, and personally I am for either acquisition, or both but with a caveat. If the Miami Heat don't land a true 1A/ Superstar, I don't want to make a trade to make a trade. The Heat shouldn't part with any future assets just to improve their middling roster, Kawhi is 35, and Ja Morant isn't nearly what he used to be.

If Miami can acquire either without parting with young talent Kasparas Jakucionis, Pelle Larsson, Kel'el Ware, and their future picks you make the move. If not, you explore other options, preferably younger options. But the main goal is for Miami to still give a pathway to their young stars. If you miss out on Giannis, don't part with your future just for the sake of making a move, to excite the fan base.

Bleacher Report Kawhi Leonard to Miami trade idea (if they strike out on Giannis)



Heat Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr



Clippers Receive: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr



Zero 1st round picks involved.



(Via @BleacherReport) 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vgFiXvCIZZ — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 2, 2026

Save your future flexibility and cap space, get more physical and athletic, attempt to reroute Tyler Herro, and let Jakucionis, Ware, Jaquez Jr. and others grow around captain Bam Adebayo.

Now for the opinions of our other insiders here at OnSI.

Mateo Mayorga

“The contingency plan should be bring Kawhi Leonard without giving up first-round picks. That would mean parting with Tyler Herro and Nikola Jović, but the ceiling of the team instantly rises significantly, if they can get Leonard to the playoffs in good condition. He’ll turn age 35 on June 29, yet is someone who has been there before and still has a quick-first step plus one of the most efficient attacks from the middle to short range. He would also give the coverage ls more teeth since he’s taller, stronger, has longer arms plus massive hands.”

Major Passons

"If the Heat miss out on Giannis, they should take 1 of two directs. First, if they want to compete immediately go get Kawhi. The price should be cheap allowing them to still have a formidable team around him and Adebayo. Second option is if they do not want to shell out assets for Kawhi, then do a light tear down. I know they will never do it completely but look to get value off guys. Maybe that is still resigning Powell and Wiggins to see if you can trade them at the deadline but have a plan to acquire assets."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"After the Heat front office admittedly had no Plan B at the 2025-26 trade deadline in February, it must have one now. And likely does. If Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded elsewhere, Miami can't just punt until 2027 to preserve that cap space, and bring back a roster of players who didn't fit particularly well last season and now know that the Heat was trying to move many of them. The Heat need more positional size, for starters. So if there's no Giannis, expect the Heat to make a run at Kawhi Leonard. If not that, then Tyler Herro likely goes in a non-Giannis deal, especially if the Heat can convince Norman Powell to sign for just a season (that won't be easy). The Heat could also let Powell walk, move Herro and try to acquire a scoring guard of somewhat less pedigree whose contract expires after the upcoming season, while getting a big back. Also, Miami may try to move Nikola Jovic, especially if Jaime Jaquez Jr. isn't traded for Giannis and the Heat intend to pivot to an extension for him. Whatever it is, it can't be quiet. Not this time."