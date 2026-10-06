Where Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Rank in Fantasy Basketball
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Giannis Antetokounmpo has a new team, and a new fantasy basketball season is upon us. There can be some apprehension in the basketball community when a player goes to a new team. The system is different, the environment is different and the role could be different. I don’t see that being the case of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
If you want to win your fantasy league this year you need to start with a solid foundation. Giannis is historically one of the most consistent fantasy point producers in the history of fantasy basketball. He has averaged approximately 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists per game. According to ESPN is draft ranks this season is 5th overall.
I would challenge that in his new situation he could go anywhere in that top 5. The Miami Heat offense is going to play at a fever pitch pass all season long. He is surrounded by veteran shooters up and down the roster. He may play about 30 minutes per game, but he will be even more efficient and facilitate even more than at any point in his career.
The one player from the Miami Heat I am taking for my fantasy team would be Giannis.
Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said, "With the size and the vision and his ability just to put it on the numbers, you know, to your shooters, is really impressive. You know, Pat was at practice all week, and the way he's played with the ball in his hands and delivering the ball reminds all of us of a great big point guard that played for Pat back in the '80s."
That versatility to stuff the stat sheet is what has led Giannis to being such a high-ranking fantasy basketball producer even with subpar casts that have surrounded him. Giannis has not scored under 50 fantasy points per game since 2016-17 season when he averaged 48.5 per game according to DraftKings. He is an absolute stat stuffer across all categories outside of knocking down three-point shots.
How Giannis stacks up to the rest of the top 5
1) Nikola Jokic has been the top fantasy producer for the past six seasons, and he is still strong. He does things differently than Giannis but arrives at the same results. He is one of the best passers of all time in any position. Jokers averaged 59.9 fantasy points per game last season.
2) Luka Doncic is another do it all player that absolutely stuffs the stat sheet. He averaged 55.5 fantasy points per game. The thing in Giannis’s favor is that he has a much better cast around him. This free’s him up to chase rebounds, block shots and get steals. On offense he will likely have a career high in assists this season.
3) Victor Wembanyama is an absolute unicorn. He averaged 49.3 fantasy points per game last season. He is the new age do it all center that loves to shoot the three ball. If he can learn to get to spots where he is most comfortable instead of just doing moves.
He can take his game to the next level. He is so tall with such a wingspan advantage he would be unstoppable if he just got decent post position and turned over either shoulder and shot the jumper, he would be indefensible. He defends himself most nights by making things complicated.
4) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best one on one players in the NBA. He averaged 48.3 points per game last season. This is with a depleted cast around him. Since winning the championship the team had to make some cost cutting moves across the roster.
They still brought in a lot of young rookie talent. The bigger question I have is the emphasis the league is putting on push-offs. How will that affect his efficiency and averages?
I believe Giannis has his best season of his career with Miami. Outside of the Joker I think I would take Giannis over all of these other guys in the top 5 because of the pace of play and cast around him. Let me know who you would take on social media.
You can follow me on X @DigitalAdel and listen to my podcast, DigitalAdelHoops on Youtube
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A seasoned Content Creator with 2.5+ years of experience, building a YouTube channel past 8K subscribers while serving as an NBA/College Basketball Analyst for the 5 Reasons Sports Network. Simultaneously, I bring 11+ years of leadership and strategy expertise from roles at a fortune 100 company focusing on problem-solving and relationship-building for success.Follow DigitalAdel