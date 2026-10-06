Giannis Antetokounmpo has a new team, and a new fantasy basketball season is upon us. There can be some apprehension in the basketball community when a player goes to a new team. The system is different, the environment is different and the role could be different. I don’t see that being the case of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If you want to win your fantasy league this year you need to start with a solid foundation. Giannis is historically one of the most consistent fantasy point producers in the history of fantasy basketball. He has averaged approximately 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists per game. According to ESPN is draft ranks this season is 5th overall.

I would challenge that in his new situation he could go anywhere in that top 5. The Miami Heat offense is going to play at a fever pitch pass all season long. He is surrounded by veteran shooters up and down the roster. He may play about 30 minutes per game, but he will be even more efficient and facilitate even more than at any point in his career.

The one player from the Miami Heat I am taking for my fantasy team would be Giannis.

This is Why Erik Spoelstra Compared Giannis Antetokounmpo to Magic Johnson



https://t.co/WX9gCkJHKR — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) October 4, 2026

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said, "With the size and the vision and his ability just to put it on the numbers, you know, to your shooters, is really impressive. You know, Pat was at practice all week, and the way he's played with the ball in his hands and delivering the ball reminds all of us of a great big point guard that played for Pat back in the '80s."

That versatility to stuff the stat sheet is what has led Giannis to being such a high-ranking fantasy basketball producer even with subpar casts that have surrounded him. Giannis has not scored under 50 fantasy points per game since 2016-17 season when he averaged 48.5 per game according to DraftKings. He is an absolute stat stuffer across all categories outside of knocking down three-point shots.

How Giannis stacks up to the rest of the top 5

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Nikola Jokic has been the top fantasy producer for the past six seasons, and he is still strong. He does things differently than Giannis but arrives at the same results. He is one of the best passers of all time in any position. Jokers averaged 59.9 fantasy points per game last season.

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Luka Doncic (77) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2) Luka Doncic is another do it all player that absolutely stuffs the stat sheet. He averaged 55.5 fantasy points per game. The thing in Giannis’s favor is that he has a much better cast around him. This free’s him up to chase rebounds, block shots and get steals. On offense he will likely have a career high in assists this season.

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3) Victor Wembanyama is an absolute unicorn. He averaged 49.3 fantasy points per game last season. He is the new age do it all center that loves to shoot the three ball. If he can learn to get to spots where he is most comfortable instead of just doing moves.

He can take his game to the next level. He is so tall with such a wingspan advantage he would be unstoppable if he just got decent post position and turned over either shoulder and shot the jumper, he would be indefensible. He defends himself most nights by making things complicated.

Sep 28, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) poses for a photo during Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best one on one players in the NBA. He averaged 48.3 points per game last season. This is with a depleted cast around him. Since winning the championship the team had to make some cost cutting moves across the roster.

They still brought in a lot of young rookie talent. The bigger question I have is the emphasis the league is putting on push-offs. How will that affect his efficiency and averages?

I believe Giannis has his best season of his career with Miami. Outside of the Joker I think I would take Giannis over all of these other guys in the top 5 because of the pace of play and cast around him. Let me know who you would take on social media.

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