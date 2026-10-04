The Miami Heat began their preseason with an impressive victory against the Toronto Raptors. The Heat controlled the game from the top off to the end of the game. Winning is always fun, but the more important part of the preseason is how your team plays together and if the new players look acclimated to the team.

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, he put all doubt to rest as he dominated the limited minutes he played. In just 14 minutes Antetokounmpo was 3/3 from the field for 9 points. He added 4 rebounds and an incredible 7 assist in his limited minutes. Antetokounmpo proved he is the best talent the Heat have had since LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo’s performance made Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra compare him to one of the greatest players in NBA history. The interesting thing though is that the player he compared him to is a point guard.

Now, About Pat Riley's Favorite Player

Oct 3, 2026; Quebec City, Quebec, CAN; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the second quarter at Videotron Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"With the size and the vision and his ability just to put it on the numbers, you know, to your shooters, is really impressive. You know, Pat was at practice all week, and the way he's played with the ball in his hands and delivering the ball reminds all of us of a great big point guard that played for Pat back in the '80s."

Many might think this comparison is absolutely ridiculous but there is reason to make it. Antetokounmpo might not pull off the flashy passes Johnson routinely pulled out but he is a very underrated passer. Antetokounmpo is specifically great at using his gravity to get others involved.

How Antetokounmpo Leverages His Dominance

Oct 3, 2026; Quebec City, Quebec, CAN; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the first quarter at Videotron Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more underrated aspects of Antetokounmpo’s dominance in the paint is how he knows exactly how to get the ball to his teammates when he cannot get a shot off. He is so dominant at scoring in the paint that teams know they have to give help. He then leverages this help to find the open man.

It also speaks to Antetokounmpo’s unselfishness on the basketball court. He has no problem passing and getting his teammates involved. This is a massive advantage to the Heat. Basketball after all is a team game and the Heat will need everyone in rhythm to be at their best. The fact their star player is a willing passer to get this teammates open looks will only allow Miami’s role players to be in rhythm.

Next time the Heat play, pay attention to not only Antetokounmpo’s willingness to pass, but also how good he is at passing from the paint. Great players not only understand how to maximize their game but also their teammates. Antetokounmpo does that through exceptional paint passing.