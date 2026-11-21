The NBA season has started off as a roller coaster for Miami Heat fans this season. The Heat started 0-4 and are now riding a 6-game winning streak. The one constant all season has been super star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Part of my takeaways from the last win against the Houston Rockets game was that Giannis has clearly turned in an MVP contending season to this point. The rest of the NBA world seems to have taken notice as well since he vaulted into 3rd place in the NBA ladder by Shaun Powell on the NBA website.

Giannis climbed from 11th to 3rd this week. He has averaged 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. This doesn’t tell the full story because Giannis has been a monster recently on the defensive end of the floor as well. He is currently 11th in the NBA in blocks per game averaging 1.3 a contest.

Shaun wrote about his monster two handed block on a dunk attempt by fearless Milwaukee Bucks rookie Bradyen Burries. In a game with a bunch of highlight plays that game. It was my play of the night on our post-game show with 5RSN.

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Antetokounmpo was Eastern Conference player of the week and it wasn’t even close. He had an incredible game in the rematch with the Detroit Pistons. He dominated with 34 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. These awards tend to go to winning teams, and the Heat are as hot as anyone in the league. They have won 8 out of their last 10 and Giannis has played a major part in that.

THE ADJUSTMENT

The Heat had to go through a period of rough waters to learn how to maximize the talent on the roster. Yes, it helps that Klay Thompson has reverted to Golden State Klay to start the season. Klay is 9th in the league in 3pt% among players with 5 or more attempts per game. He currently sits at 43.2% per game.

Giannis has learned to let the game come to him and do all the ancillary things like rebound, defend and use his gravity to let his teammates get involved before he starts his relentless assault on the rim in the second half of games. This is an adjustment that was pivotal in Miami turning its season around.





When he was in Milwaukee, he had to do literally everything offensively and would rest on defense. Here in Miami, he had to learn he doesn’t need to do it all and lock in on the defensive end of the court. The results speak for themselves.

Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) draws a foul in between San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE MVP COMPETITION

There are only two players standing in Giannis’s way thus far and that is Victor Wembanyama. The alien from the San Antonio Spurs who has learned that being in the paint is good finally. He has been making spectacular plays that only someone of his freakish size and skill could pull off. He regularly now throws the ball to himself off the backboard when caught in the air to crash the glass for the put back. He is 2nd on the ladder averaging 28 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game. He is a modern-day Wilt Chamberlin when it comes to deterring shots in the paint.

The top spot belongs to none other than Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic. He has been on an absolute heater to start the season. He is averaging 38.1 points, 7 rebounds and 7.6 assists. There hasn’t been anyone capable of slowing him down and the Lakers need everything he has given them. The question is how long he can sustained carrying the franchise on his back.