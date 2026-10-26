Why You Should Watch the 0-3 Miami Heat Take on the Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat have begun the Giannis Antetokounmpo era with an 0-3 record, their worst start since the season in which they only won 15 games. While overreacting to an 0-3 start can be ill-advised, it is still worth noting when you look at the way the Heat have lost. They aren't losing due to a lack of talent, they aren't losing close games, they are losing due to a lack of effort, focus in their process, and are simply being dominated.

This brings the Miami Heat to game four of the Antetokounmpo era, one that seems like a must-win. Dallas enters the contest at 1-2 and they are dealing with numerous injuries. So, with the struggles of both these teams, why should you tune in?

Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) talks with guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the game between the Mavericks and the Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Flagg is entering the contest as questionable and Irving is on the back half of his career. Watching one of the games budding stars and one of it's all time greats is always a reason to tune in, no matter the circumstances. There are many rumors swirling around about Kyrie Irving being traded this year, and Miami could be one of those places. Flagg is averaging 23 points a night in his second NBA season while Irving is averaging 19.5 in only 24 minutes a night.

Demarcus cousins says Giannis and Bam are running into the same issues him and AD had at first, and Kyrie could help this Heat team:



“The biggest hole in their offense to me right now is figuring out that big/big dynamic. This is the same issue me and AD ran into when we teamed… pic.twitter.com/Q1hFieBvNN — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 26, 2026

First Win

Oct 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) says a prayer prior to the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami has a good chance to get into the win column at home against the Mavericks. Dallas is without Naji Marshall, Santi Aldama, Caleb Martin, and Dereck Lively II and while that didn't matter against the Hornets, I'll give the Heat the benefit of the doubt being at home while also just holding the talent advantage. It would be silly to call the 4th game of the season a must win, but the energy surrounding the Heat really makes that an honest claim.

Miami has fallen to a 20+ point deficit in each game and has simply been dominated on both sides of the ball. A win against Dallas would help the Heat get this thing going in the right direction.

Miami will enter this contest fully healthy, providing another opportunity for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat to figure out how this rotation is going to work in Miami. So far, their best lineups have been with Giannis off the floor, and members of the bench are providing a big spark, but Miami still needs others to step up and work together with their new super star.

While Miami is 0-3, many of their most important players are all preforming poorly at the same time, and this game against the Dallas Mavericks gives them a chance to show why they are on this roster, and that is why you should watch.