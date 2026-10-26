Flagg and Irving's status for Heat-Mavericks: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Preview

Game date, time and location: Monday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), KFAA 29, MavsTV+ (Dallas)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), 105.3 FM (Dallas)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (0-3) and Dallas Mavericks (1-2) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. The Heat are 40-39 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 22-18 at home and 18-21 on the road.

The Mavericks are coming off a season where they finished with a 26-56 record, good for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

In the 2026 NBA Draft. , the Mavericks drafted Morez Johsnon Jr. with the 9th pick, Sergio De Larrea with the 25th pick and Tobi Lawal with the 48th pick.

In a six-team trade in July, the Mavericks acquired Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser and the rights to Tarik Biberovic for AJ Johnson, Khris Middleton, a top-20 protected first round pick in 2030 (via the Golden State Warriors), a 2029 second round pick (via the Houston Rockets) and their own second rounder in 2033.

In another multi-team trade, the Mavericks sent out Ryan Nembhard and a 2027 second round pick (via the Chicago Bulls) to the Atlanta Hawks and acquired 2024 No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher along with a top-55 protected second round pick.

Additionally, the Mavs negotiated a contract buyout with Klay Thompson, allowing him to sign with the Heat, re-signed Moussa Cisse after matching his offer sheet from the New York Knicks in restricted free agency and signed Naji Marshall to a three-year contract extension.

Finally, they signed Walter Clayton Jr., the 18th pick in the 2025 Draft and Jett Howard, the 11th pick in the 2023 Draft.

The Heat are coming off their third straight loss to start the season, this time against the Charlotte Hornets, 115-110.

Spread: Heat -8.5 (-110), Mavs +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -330, Mavs +265

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell on finding positives after the loss to the Hornets: “The motto of our group is ‘pain.’ We’re going through pain and we love that because you learn so much from it. Even the preseason, we was all up and winning games and obviously it's the preseason and now we’re losing games and now we learn from each other. Learning from our mistakes, it's all a learning curve, so that’s the positive.”

Davion Mitchell on the positives with the 0-3 start:



“The motto of our group is ‘Pain.’ We’re going through pain and we love that because you learn so much from it. The preseason we were all up and winning games and now we’re losing games. Now we can learn from each other so… pic.twitter.com/1bvjhE5LL7 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 25, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

MAVERICKS

G Kyrie Irving

G Max Christie

C Daniel Gafford

F Cooper Flagg

F PJ Washington

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

MAVERICKS

Cooper Flagg: Questionable - Shoulder

Naji Marshall: Out - Illness

Caleb Martin: Doubtful - Thumb

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Dereck Lively: Out - Foot

Tarik Biberovic: Out - Heel

Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Knee (Two-Way)

Tobi Lawal: Available - (Two-Way)

Jett Howard: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket