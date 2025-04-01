OPINION: Should Miami Heat Pursue Ja Morant This Offseason?
The Memphis Grizzlies are in disarray just two weeks before the playoffs.
The No. 5 seeded Grizzlies shocked the NBA world by firing coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday as he neared the end of his sixth season. Many in league circles are wondering if Grizzlies star Ja Morant and others ask out of the franchise. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes Morant's future in Memphis is uncertain.
"At this point, Morant is auditioning," Perkins said on ESPN's "Get Up."
If Morant is available in trade conversations this summer, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat should rush to the phones. Players of Morant's caliber are franchise cornerstones. He does come with some baggage off the court because of multiple suspensions over the past few seasons. However, Morant could breathe new life into a franchise that is having a disappointing season after moving on from Jimmy Butler.
The Heat would have to give up a hefty haul for Morant. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo should remain safe in negotiations but they may have to part ways with Rookie of the Year candidate Kel'el Ware. Other younger guys like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic and future first-round picks could also play a factor. Terry Rozier's contract works the best to match Morant's salary but his trade value has diminished after a disappointing tenure in Miami.
This season, Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He is under contract through 2028, potentially opening up a three-season window to compete for a championship in a crowded Eastern Conference.
HEAT ADD CLIFFORD IN MOCK DRAFT
The Miami Heat are projected to hold two first-round picks this summer.
With a disappointing regular season ending next week, it's time to look toward the NBA Draft. One of their projected picks is from the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal via the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with eight games to go this season. With their pick, the Heat are projected to pick at No. 21.
In their latest mock draft following the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight round, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will select Colorado State Rams forward Nique Clifford with their second first-round pick.
"Nique Clifford's 21 points, seven boards and six assists weren't enough to hold off Maryland," the article wrote. "But his overall production and development from a year ago definitely won more NBA scouts. Clifford had come off as a prospect to watch this season based on his ability to play a Swiss Army knife role by finishing plays, passing, defending different spots and making enough open threes. But he quickly turned into a top-option skill player who can get his own shot or serve as the offense's playmaker."
Clifford led the Rams to their first Round of 32 appearance since 2013 after upsetting No. 5 seed Memphis. However, their cinderella run ended with a buzzer-beating shot from Maryland's Derik Queen to send them home.
This season, Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He also shot 37.7 percent from three-point range.
HEAT ADD KNEUPPEL IN MOCK DRAFT
As the Miami Heat near the end of an up-and-down regular season, the mock drafts are in full swing.
The Heat are projected to hold two first-round draft picks. One of them is a lottery-protected pick that could go to the Oklahoma City Thunder but as of today, it looks likely the Heat will hold onto that pick. The Heat are the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are currently projected to draft No. 10 overall.
In their latest mock draft following the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight round, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will select Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel.
"Kon Knueppel hit the 20-point mark against Arizona and Alabama, scoring within Duke's offense off catch-and-shoot chances and physical drives," the article wrote. "His skill set and body are tailor made for spot-up scoring, but Knueppel's ball-screen playmaking and vision off the dribble have been highly effective as well. His lack of explosion does show when he's in traffic trying to separate, but NBA teams are going to see a plug-and-wing based on his positional size, shooting, passing IQ and competitiveness on defense."
Knueppel has played second fiddle to projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg for most of the season. Flagg injured his ankle during the ACC tournament earlier this month, allowing Knueppel to be the main scorer for high-leverage moments before the NCAA tournament. This season, Knueppel is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. He is also shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
Knueppel and the Duke Blue Devils face play the Houston Cougars in the Final Four on Saturday.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan