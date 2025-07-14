Inside The Heat

Pat Riley And Ex-Heat Player Had "Gangsta" Moment Before Press Conference

Shandel Richardson

Dec 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits in the arena prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits in the arena prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Miami Heat player Michael Beasley is having sort of a rebirth in Ice Cube's Big3 League. He is back in the headlines after his NBA career failed to meet expectations. Now, he is drawing attention for his animated behavior displayed during games in a league of ex-NBA stars. The Big 3 is part basketball, part WWE with a heavy emphasis on entertainment.

Beasley recently appeared on the Big3 podcast to discuss his early days with the Heat. In 2008, he was drafted No. 2 behind Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls. Beasley spoke of his first extended encounter with Heat team president Pat Riley.

"Pat Riley is one of the most gangsta, smoothest person," Beasley said. "I get off the jet and Pat Riley pull up in a `47 Mercury ... I'm talking slicked back (hair) with the gold on ... Just smooth like a mob boss."

Beasley said he respected Riley because he took the time to get to know him personally.

"That's one of my favorite memories," Beasley. "Before I had the media [press conference], soon as I landed, he picked me up, chopped it up with me, grabbed something to eat. That was our relationship, just always behind closed doors."

Beasley, who was considered a generational talent, only lasted two seasons in Miami before he was traded in the summer of 2010. That was shortly before the Heat signed LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Heat Predicted To Land LeBron James In Blockbuster Trade Sending $109 Million All-Star To Lakers

Udonis Haslem Drops Truth Bomb Regarding Heat Potential Superstar Trade Target

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Gives Norman Powell The Green Light

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here