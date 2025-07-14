Pat Riley And Ex-Heat Player Had "Gangsta" Moment Before Press Conference
Former Miami Heat player Michael Beasley is having sort of a rebirth in Ice Cube's Big3 League. He is back in the headlines after his NBA career failed to meet expectations. Now, he is drawing attention for his animated behavior displayed during games in a league of ex-NBA stars. The Big 3 is part basketball, part WWE with a heavy emphasis on entertainment.
Beasley recently appeared on the Big3 podcast to discuss his early days with the Heat. In 2008, he was drafted No. 2 behind Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls. Beasley spoke of his first extended encounter with Heat team president Pat Riley.
"Pat Riley is one of the most gangsta, smoothest person," Beasley said. "I get off the jet and Pat Riley pull up in a `47 Mercury ... I'm talking slicked back (hair) with the gold on ... Just smooth like a mob boss."
Beasley said he respected Riley because he took the time to get to know him personally.
"That's one of my favorite memories," Beasley. "Before I had the media [press conference], soon as I landed, he picked me up, chopped it up with me, grabbed something to eat. That was our relationship, just always behind closed doors."
Beasley, who was considered a generational talent, only lasted two seasons in Miami before he was traded in the summer of 2010. That was shortly before the Heat signed LeBron James and Chris Bosh.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Heat Predicted To Land LeBron James In Blockbuster Trade Sending $109 Million All-Star To Lakers
Udonis Haslem Drops Truth Bomb Regarding Heat Potential Superstar Trade Target