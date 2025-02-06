PJ Tucker Had Hilarious WWE-Themed Reaction To Rejoining Miami Heat
Los Angeles Clippers veteran forward PJ Tucker could not be more excited about rejoining the Miami Heat.
Tucker took to Instagram to follow the most recent Heat trend of posting the perfect reaction clips to how they feel in the moment. This time, he is rising from the dead by sharing a clip of the WWE wrestler The Undertaker.
Tucker averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 71 games for the Heat in 2021-22. He added 7.9 points and 5.7 boards over 18 playoff outings but expecting this type of production a few years later will be a lot to ask for the aging veteran.
Miami acquired the 13-year veteran forward during Wednesday’s blockbuster five-team Jimmy Butler trade, dealing him to the Warriors and shaking the NBA landscape again.
Tucker has not played since October after agreeing with the Clippers that they would try to find him a new suitable home. Tucker's role in the NBA by impacting the game is long gone, but he provides an additional veteran mind to the young core of the Heat. However, Tucker was not playing for the Clippers because he felt he could provide valuable minutes and they did not.
Some only believe he provides cardio for the team at such an age. He is no Lebron James. He could fit a Udonis Haslem role on the bench and be an enforcer for the team.
