Report: Heat Guard Terry Rozier Flagged in Illegal Sports Betting Scheme
Federal prosecutors have reportedly flagged Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier while investigating an illegal sports betting scheme.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday a gambling ring bet heavily against Rozier in a 2023 game for the Hornets.
Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds subsequently tweeted Rozier has not been accused of wrongdoing. Neither Rozier nor the Heat had commented as of publication.
The game in question was a 115-96 Hornets loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on March 23, 2023. Rozier totaled five points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 10 minutes.
An AP summary that night said Rozier left with a sore right foot.
“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. “The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules.
"We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”
Charlotte traded Rozier to the Heat in January 2024. He averages 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 41 games (21) starts.
The WSJ report said the inquiry is “part of a wider government investigation” that already caught former Raptors big man Jontay Porter. The NBA banned Porter for life in 2024 after he allegedly placed 13 bets on NBA games using another person’s account and leaked information about his health to a sports bettor.
Porter pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.