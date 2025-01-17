Report: Heat Regret ‘Insultingly Low’ Dwyane Wade Contract
Sometimes, one of the best things we can do in life is learn from our mistakes.
That doesn’t mean we don’t regret our actions—and it’s clear the Miami Heat still think about where things went wrong with Dwyane Wade.
Back in the summer of 2014, the Heat re-signed Chris Bosh to a five-year, $118 million max contract. ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported Friday the organization still thinks about the “insultingly low” two-year, $31 million contract they subsequently gave Wade.
Wade was already arguably the greatest player in Heat history at that point. He’d won three championships, made 10 All-Star Games, and put himself on a Hall of Fame path.
“We should’ve just given as much as we could to Dwyane,” a source told Shelburne. “That set things up to go bad later.”
Wade left the Heat and signed with his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2016. He spent that season in Chicago and briefly rejoined ex-Heat teammate LeBron James in Cleveland for half the 2017-18 campaign.
Wade then played the next season and a half with the Heat, closing his career where it began.
Time heals all wounds, though it’s clear Wade still has strong feelings regarding his departure from Miami. During a recent episode on his podcast, Wade reflected on how many superstars—including Jimmy Butler—have feuded with Heat president and ex-coach Pat Riley.
“When I look at the organization and I look at all the players that came through, yeah, a lot of guys have left and a lot of top guys have left because we’ve run into that guy [Riley],” Wade said.
“We ran into that guy, and when you run into that guy in Miami, you see who wins. You see who gets the last laugh.”
HEAT “DREAD” BUTLER COMEBACK
Shelburne reported Friday there is a “palpable dread” ahead of Butler’s return from a seven-game suspension. Miami banished the six-time All-Star on Jan. 3, one day after he requested a trade.
“I don’t know how he can come back to this locker room,” one source told Shelburne.
Another went so far as to say, “We don’t want him back.”
Shelburne did not specify if the sources were players. However, she noted sources told her those inside the locker room—players, coaches, and staff—are “weary” of the ongoing drama.
Unfortunately, those sources are stuck with Butler right now. His seven-game suspension officially ended following Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers, and he is expected to play Friday night against the Nuggets.
We’ll see if Miami deals Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. He reportedly recently reiterated his trade request in a meeting with Heat president Pat Riley, who has been publicly critical of Butler for nearly a year.
By the sound of things, a significant amount of people inside the Heat would absolutely welcome seeing Butler clean out his locker.
HEAT BRINGING BACK VICE UNIFORMS
Butler isn’t the only returner for the Miami Heat.
The Heat announced Thursday they’ll begin wearing their popular Vice uniforms again, beginning Friday night.
These are the Original Vice jerseys the team first wore in 2018, a year before Butler arrived via trade.
The white Vice uniform replaces the Heat’s traditional white Association look.
“This ain’t a dream - we’re ready to rock the #TheOriginalVice,” the Heat’s official Twitter (formerly X) account posted.
Butler is expected to return Friday night following his seven-game suspension. The Heat featured a Vice version of Butler’s jersey on their website Thursday morning.
