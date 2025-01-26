Heat vs. Nets Takeaways: Tyler Herro, Heat Spoil Vince Carter’s Night With Road Win
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat (22-22) improved to .500 with a 106-97 road victory over the lowly Brooklyn Nets (14-32) on Saturday night.
Here are some takeaways from the Heat victory:
1. New Herro, old Adebayo shine
If Herro and Bam Adebayo play nightly like they did Saturday, the Heat may be a playoff team after all.
Herro continued his career season with 25 points and eight assists. However, the real highlight was Adebayo, who tallied 17 points, 16 boards, and four assists; Miami outscored Brooklyn by 13 points with Adebayo on the floor.
Inconsistency and poor shooting have limited Adebayo’s effectiveness. Can he finally turn things around?
2. Ware looks like a rookie (and that’s fine!)
Heat center Kel’el Ware has been surging in recent weeks. Saturday night reminded us the rookie is just that: a rookie.
Ware recorded seven points (on an ugly 3-of-11 shooting) with six rebounds and three steals. Brooklyn outscored Miami by four points with Ware, who started and played 23 minutes, on the court.
One lousy night shouldn’t cause panic, especially not with Ware positioning himself to win Rookie of the Year. If anything, Saturday’s performance is encouraging, if only because the Heat have made it clear they’re sticking with Ware through any first-year struggles.
3. Carter a reminder of what could have been
The Nets retired former shooting guard Vince Carter’s No. 15 at halftime. At least some Heat fans had to have thought of Jimmy Butler when they watched the ceremony.
Entering the season, Butler appeared a lock to eventually have his No. 22 hung in the rafters. Instead, the ongoing trade saga and his public feud with Heat management have us skeptical we’ll ever see Miami honor Butler—especially as long as Pat Riley remains affiliated with the organization.
LEE DEFENDS BUTLER
Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, is publicly firing back and defending his client once again.
The Heat suspended Butler earlier this week after he missed a team flight. Former NBA champion Channing Frye claimed on the Road Trippin’ podcast that sources told him the Heat spent “a couple of hours” on the tarmac waiting on Butler.
“This time, Jimmy held up the whole plane because he didn’t want to communicate,” Frye said on the Road Trippin’ podcast.
Lee disputed Frye’s claims in an X (formerly Twitter) post Saturday morning.
“This is just stupid and not that it needs to be said but 1000 pct did not happen,” Lee wrote.
Lee also fired a shot at Heat legend Tim Hardaway Sr. The elder Hardaway publicly sided with Heat president Pat Riley in the Butler saga earlier this month.
“Who lifted the all of us agreed upon Tim Hardaway radio embargo and how did I miss that memo?” Lee asked.
Neither Frye nor Hardaway had responded as of publication.
Lee previously battled ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania last month. The veteran agent questioned Charania’s credibility and integrity after a report Butler preferred a trade.
Butler subsequently requested a trade Jan. 2.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.