Report: Miami Heat ‘Dread’ Jimmy Butler’s Return From Suspension
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love made it clear Thursday he’s excited about Jimmy Butler’s impending comeback.
Others in the Heat organization apparently disagree.
ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported Friday there is a “palpable dread” ahead of Butler’s return from a seven-game suspension. Miami banished the six-time All-Star on Jan. 3, one day after he requested a trade.
“I don’t know how he can come back to this locker room,” one source told Shelburne.
Another went so far as to say, “We don’t want him back.”
Shelburne did not specify if the sources were players. However, she noted sources told her those inside the locker room—players, coaches, and staff—are “weary” of the ongoing drama.
Unfortunately, those sources are stuck with Butler right now. His seven-game suspension officially ended following Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers, and he is expected to play Friday night against the Nuggets.
We’ll see if Miami deals Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. He reportedly recently reiterated his trade request in a meeting with Heat president Pat Riley, who has been publicly critical of Butler for nearly a year.
By the sound of things, a significant amount of people inside the Heat would absolutely welcome seeing Butler clean out his locker.
That doesn’t include Love, who celebrated Butler’s return with an Instagram post Thursday.
“LIVE LOOK - Jimmy after his meeting with Micky,” Love wrote, adding a #getmyjoyback caption.
“Micky” refers to Heat owner Micky Arison, who reportedly planned to meet with Butler before Friday’s game.
HEAT BRINGING BACK VICE UNIFORMS
Butler isn’t the only returner for the Miami Heat.
The Heat announced Thursday they’ll begin wearing their popular Vice uniforms again, beginning Friday night.
These are the Original Vice jerseys the team first wore in 2018, a year before Butler arrived via trade.
The white Vice uniform replaces the Heat’s traditional white Association look.
“This ain’t a dream - we’re ready to rock the #TheOriginalVice,” the Heat’s official Twitter (formerly X) account posted.
Butler is expected to return Friday night following his seven-game suspension. The Heat featured a Vice version of Butler’s jersey on their website Thursday morning.
HASLEM TRIES MOTIVATING ADEBAYO
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem has made it clear in the past he has former teammate Bam Adebayo’s back.
Now, Haslem is trying to motivate Adebayo, even if it takes some tough love.
Haslem ranked his top five big men on a recent episode of NBA Today. Unsurprisingly, the list featured marquee names like Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. However, the list lacked Adebayo, an exclusion Haslem tried turning into a positive.
"You know what Bam going to do when he sees this list?” Haslem responded. “Play even harder.”
Adebayo averages 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. However, his 45.6 shooting percentage is easily the lowest of his career.
