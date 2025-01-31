Report: Western Conference Club Not Pursuing Heat’s Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler can cross Sacramento off his list of possible places he’ll finish the season.
NBA insider Sam Amick reported Thursday the Kings are not pursuing Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Sacramento is currently weighing whether to trade All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox within the next week.
The 24-23 Kings are competing for a Play-In spot. Whatever the Kings do, Amick said, will not involve the disgruntled Butler.
“They do not see Jimmy Butler as the answer,” Amick wrote.
Butler requested a trade Jan. 2. The Heat suspended him indefinitely earlier this week after he walked out of practice.
Miami previously suspended Butler twice this month, once for violating team rules and again for missing a team flight.
ARENAS RIPS RILEY
Former All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas fears Heat president Pat Riley is long beyond being slightly behind the times.
“Yeah, so I think Pat hasn’t updated his software,” Arenas said Wednesday.
“I think he still believes it’s the 1980s or 1990s, where money controls the players,” Arenas continued. “Back then, you needed that million dollars, so you did whatever the team told you.”
Arenas has frequently criticized Riley during the latter’s ongoing feud with Butler. The Riley-Butler beef began last spring when Riley called out the star forward’s durability.
The two sides failed to reach a contract extension, and Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
Miami suspended Butler for the third time this month Monday after he walked out of practice.
Arenas previously accused Riley of running the Heat like a prison. He made similar comments on former ESPN commentator Bomani Jones’ podcast.
“You thought you were signing up for South Beach, but nah—you just got sentenced to a five-to-ten-year bid,” Arenas declared. “‘Here, put your handcuffs on. Forget the beach—you just got fooled.’”
Arenas even compared Riley to the popular Marvel character Loki, known for casting illusions.
“They sold you one thing over the phone, and when you arrive, you realize—nah, this is prison,” Arenas said.
BUTLER AGAINST JOINING GRIZZLIES
Based on his recent behavior, you’d think Butler would rather be anywhere but the Heat.
That’s not entirely true.
A narrative has emerged in recent weeks that Butler does not want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies. That’s despite the Grizzlies entering play Thursday at 31-16 and holding third place in the West.
Amick confirmed that rumor Thursday morning.
“It was reported that, and it’s true, that Jimmy [and] his camp has sent word several times to Memphis that he’s not interested in playing for the Grizzlies,” Amick said on NBA Daily.
We’re not sure why Butler is so against joining the Grizzlies. Barring a horrific collapse, the Grizzlies are a lock to make the postseason without worrying about the Play-In Tournament.
Memphis also has an established young core in Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
