Report: Miami Heat Could Stage South Florida Reunion With Former First-Round Pick
The Miami Heat’s solution to their guard depth may be a former first-round pick thoroughly familiar with the 305.
NBA insider Marc Stein listed the Heat as a possible suitor for veteran guard and ex-Miami Hurricane Lonnie Walker. The 26-year-old plays in Europe for Žalgiris Kaunas, a Lithuanian team.
Stein reported NBA teams can buy Walker out of his international contract until Feb. 18. He averages 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for Žalgiris.
Walker, the No. 18 pick in 2018, played collegiately at Miami. A 6-foot-4 guard from Pennsylvania, Walker averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across 32 games (18 starts) in his lone season with the Hurricanes.
Walker owns career averages of 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in six seasons. He posted 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 58 games for the Nets last year.
Suiting up for a team with high expectations (and, seeing as the Heat haven’t traded Jimmy Butler yet, we assume they at least see themselves as a playoff team) is nothing new for Walker. He began his career with the San Antonio Spurs before spending two years with Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Miami needs another guard after Dru Smith suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week. Free agent Dennis Smith Jr. recently expressed interest in joining the Heat.
If the Heat are interested in bringing Walker home, they may want to act quickly. Stein listed the 76ers, Celtics, Nuggets, and Timberwolves as other possible suitors; Walker spent training camp in Boston.
