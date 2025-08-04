Tyler Herro Shockingly Predicted To Land With Heat’s Biggest Rival In Trade
All-Star guard Tyler Herro was the Miami Heat's best player in the 2024-2025 NBA season, but that doesn't make the 25-year-old the least expendable.
On top of his trade value being at the highest point of his career, the Heat do not have a clear future direction. This means Herro could see a change of scenery if Miami's front office decides a full-fledged rebuild is the best route. He is also seeking a lucrative contract extension despite having two seasons left on his four-year, $130 million contract.
Herro is going to get paid one way or the other, but who's to say that's by Pat Riley and company in Miami?
Shocking Trade Proposal Sends Tyler Herro From Heat to Boston Celtics
Before the Heat fanbase freaks out reading this, let's take a look at the trade scenario (then throwing a fit is justified).
FanSided predicts the Heat, Boston Celtics, and Sacramento Kings could complete a three-team blockbuster trade. The deal sees Herro land with the Celtics, DeMar DeRozan, Sam Hauser, and negotiable draft pick compensation go to the Heat, and Anfernee Simons head to the Kings.
The idea here is simple from the Heat's perspective: dodge Herro's massive extension and kick off a rebuild after DeRozan's contract expires following the 2026-2027 campaign. The very simple problem with this pitch is the Heat could certainly find youthful talent or heavy draft capital in return for Herro.
Not to mention, it's hard to imagine Riley having a strong desire to send his top player to the organization's biggest rival. The Heat faced the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals three times already this decade, coming out on top twice.
If the Celtics add Herro, it's hard to picture the next Heat-Celtics playoff series going in Miami's favor.
