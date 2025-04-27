Tyler Herro Makes Strong Declaration For Miami Heat's Game 4
The Miami Heat facing a fate no team in league history has overcome.
They are now down 3-0 in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a blowout loss Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers held the Heat to just 87 points while six players logged double figures.
However, Tyler Herro isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet.
"We wanted to be here," Herro said in the postgame interview. "We're the tenth seed and then had two games to win on the road. We could've let go of the rope right there, we could've lost one of those games. But we wanted this, we wanted to be in the playoffs. It's not time to let go of the rope. We're gonna play until the final buzzer, whether that's next game, Game 5, 6, 7, or another series after this. We just gotta keep playing. That's who we are as an organization. We're not going out 4-0."
Miami has faced adversity all season, from their rollercoaster regular season to their play-in journey to advance to the playoffs.
We'll see if Herro's words come to fruition. If Miami makes the series competitive, these words can be reflected as motivation. If they lose, Herro better hope his words aren't quoted for memes and opposing fan trash talk.
Miami hosts the Cavaliers for Game 4 Monday night.
