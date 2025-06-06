Was Udonis Haslem Hinting Miami Heat Close To A Title?
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem has to tread carefully while serving the role of NBA analyst on ESPN.
He is unable to discuss personnel moves involving the Heat because he is a front-office employee. So Haslem kept quiet when the subject of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant came up during Thursday's episode of NBA Today.
Haslem was asked about a potential landing spot for Durant, who is expected to move on from the Suns this offseason.
“I would love to say one specific team, but I cannot say that team," Haslem said. "It needs to be a team where you’re one player away from winning a championship. You have pieces."
It appears Haslem was saying the Heat are one player from a championship, but it is true? Would pairing Durant with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo form a contending team? That's a strong stretch because the Heat were a middle-tier team with Jimmy Butler last season.
Sure, Durant is an upgrade but it may not be enough to compete with the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Heat would likely need just a little bit more to enter that tier of teams.
Regardless, expect an eventful offseason for the Heat during free agency after Pat Riley said he is past the "running it back" stage.
