Udonis Haslem Surprises With Pick On Best Team In Oklahoma City Thunder History
The Oklahoma City Thunder are seeking redemption for their last trip to the NBA Finals.
In 2012, the Thunder lost to the Miami Heat in their first ever appearance, falling in five games. The young dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook couldn't overcome the dominant tandem of Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, especially with Heat motivated by their final's loss to the Dallas Mavericks the year before.
Although the 2012 Thunder featured three future Hall of Famers in Durant, Westbrook, and James Harden, the current OKC roster may be the more well-rounded team. It has depth at every position.
On an episode of NBA Today, Heat legend Udonis Haslem picked today's OKC team over the 2012 squad citing the "camaraderie" they display on a day-to-day basis.
"I got to go with the young guys. I got to go with the 2025 team," Haslem said. "I look at this team and I just look at the brotherhood, the camaraderie. I look at how much fun they have in interviews together. I think they really enjoy each other's success."
Haslem also pointed out that everyone on the current OKC team seems to understand their role, something that the 2012 squad struggled with, which ultimately led to their downfall.
"They understand the pecking order. I think that has to do a lot with the success of this team. So, we've watched this team grow from getting put out, being in the play-in as the 10th seed, to losing last year to where they are now. So, they've grown together, and they really enjoy the journey," he emphasized.
As the Thunder face another deep team in the Indiana Pacers, this series will come down to which side can get the most production, not just from stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, but from their role players as well.
