What it'll take for the Hornets to land Bulls star Nikola Vucevic
The Charlotte Hornets could use a legitimate NBA center, and the Chicago Bulls just happen to have one who is probably going to get traded: Nikola Vucevic. If ever there was a trade that makes sense, it's this one.
Vucevic would do nothing to help the already bad defense in the starting five. He's a porous defender, but he can shoot and score. They would have unbelievable spacing with him, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Miles Bridges on the floor. They'd need to make use of that to score a ton, but they'd have it.
He's a one-year rental on a contract worth a little more than $21 million. It's not going to be impossible for the Hornets to take that on, though it'll require some salary matching. The main issue is that the Bulls also have a very thin center rotation.
It's Vucevic, Zach Collins, and second-round rookie Lachlan Olbrich, who probably isn't cracking the NBA rotation. First-round rookie Noa Essengue could play up at 6'10", but that's less than ideal, too. The Hornets, fortunately, do have an expendable big they could send: Mason Plumlee.
That does give Chicago another expiring center, but a much cheaper one, and another flip candidate at the deadline. If the season's lost, they can see what they have with Olbrich or Essengue playing the five with Collins. If it's not a lost season, they can hang on to Plumlee and ride it out.
Sadly, that doesn't remotely match salaries, since Plumlee costs the Hornets $2.3 million. Adding Josh Green to the mix, who is recovering right now and might miss the start of the season, fixes that issue, but that pairing is not nearly enough for Chicago.
The Bulls are seeking a first-round pick, but it's hard to envision them getting one for a 35-year-old, $21 million, one-year player. Instead, the Hornets can delve into their plethora of second-round picks to satisfy Arturas Karnisovas, who declined a trade down in the NBA draft that would've netted an unprotected first next year.
They can package a 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State), 2027 second-rounder (via New Orleans), and 2028 second-round pick (own) to convince the Bulls to move on from a player they are highly unlikely to hold on to beyond this year.
Charlotte gets a much-needed center upgrade while the Bulls retain their depth at the five, add a potentially useful wing on a far-from-egregious contract, and three second-round picks. It also helps the Hornets trim down their roster size. It's a win for both teams.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Could the Hornets help send LeBron to Dallas? Why Charlotte should be all in on this three-team deal
NBA analyst reveals he's 'kind of obsessed' with Hornets big Moussa Diabate
Hornets' LaMelo Ball is part of elite club that includes Luka Doncic, Isaiah Thomas + more
LaMelo Ball's tattoo artist says 'Hot Chee-toes' was a troll