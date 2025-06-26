The Charlotte Hornets addressed one major weakness on night one of the NBA Draft
If there's one thing the Hornets new regime has excelled at, it's been their ability to address certain aspects of the team that are noticeable weaknesses. Whether that's been hiring a new medical staff, acquiring veterans, or making needed acquisitions, they've been completely on top of everything.
Once again, they addressed something that was a weakness of their roster, and that's three-point shooting. The Hornets, over the past couple of seasons, have been one of the worst three-point percentage teams in the NBA. They finished 27th in the NBA last season in three-point shooting.
Last night, they just so happened to select two players in Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley, who specialize in knocking down shots from downtown, especially Knueppel.
Knueppel shot over 40% from three in his one year at Duke and accumulated 84 three-pointers during that season. There's no question that he's the best shooter in the 2025 draft class. His fit with LaMelo Ball will be very exciting, as Ball will create plenty of open looks for Knueppel each game.
McNeeley is also a player who can shoot the ball at a high level. Although his percentages weren't a great example of how good of a shooter he is, that's likely due to the ankle injury he suffered mid-year at UConn.
The 6'7" guard shot just 31.7% from three on the season and just 15.4% from three in his last five games.
Both Knueppel and McNeeley should bolster the Hornets' three-point shooting which was hard to come by last year.
Adding more shooters to the core is very crucial to the success of the team, and for LaMelo Ball, who has been in desperate need of having reliable shooters around him.
The Hornets could now have a good amount of solid three-point shooters with Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Josh Green, Seth Curry (UFA), and the two new additions. It can never hurt to have an abundance of shooters, especially with the way the league is trending nowadays.
