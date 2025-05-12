Full Hornets lottery odds: What are the chances Charlotte gets each pick?
Today is the day that Charlotte Hornets fans have been waiting for. They might be anxious or excited, and the results will determine which emotion was more appropriate. As with every year, there is a range the Hornets can land within depending on how the ping pong balls fall. Here's what 2025 could have in store.
The Hornets finished with the third-worst record in the NBA. Unfortunately, even being swept by the Washington Wizards did not get Charlotte a higher spot than them. The Utah Jazz were also worse. That gives all three teams a 14% chance of getting the top pick, otherwise known as Cooper Flagg.
When watching the lottery, Hornets fans need to pay attention to everything until the selection of the seventh pick. That is the lowest the Hornets can possibly draft, and they have a 7% chance of getting that. It's their lowest percentage for any pick in their range, but it's absolutely possible.
The Hornets have a 26% chance of picking sixth overall for the second straight year. This is their most likely outcome, as it's the highest percentage. This would be a disappointing outcome since Charlotte was third-worst in the NBA.
Now moving into the top five, the Hornets have a 14.8% chance of picking fifth. This is their second most likely landing spot. They have a 12% chance of picking fourth, which is where scouts and analysts believe the genuine top prospects begin in this class.
The Hornets picking anywhere in the top three would be good and befitting of their awful season. To stay third overall, Charlotte has a 12.7% chance to pick third and pick exactly where they would in the absence of a lottery.
They stand a 13.4% chance to move up to second overall, like they did in 2023 to get Brandon Miller. As mentioned, it's a 14% chance to get the top pick. The first four picks are named before going in reverse order from 14 to five. If the Hornets get called in those first four, they can chalk this up to a solid outcome. If not, they will have to sweat it out with the rest of the teams.
