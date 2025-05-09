NBA insider suggests Hornets' future outlook isn't so bleak
The Charlotte Hornets have arguably been in a rebuild since Kemba Walker left. When they decided not to offer him the most they possibly could, and he left, that started the rebuild in Charlotte. That was 2019. They've been rebuilding ever since.
They have at times gotten better, and they made two play-in tournaments. But in 2025, they're still one of the worst teams in the NBA and are still trying to collect assets. The future, mainly because of how the past and present have gone, looked bleak. It might not be so bad, though.
Among all NBA teams, Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo ranked those with the best draft capital. Obviously, the Oklahoma City Thunder were first. They'll be first for a while. But Charlotte ranked fifth, which might be surprising given how long they've been bad. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Their high ranking comes because they own three picks, including at worst a top-seven selection, in this year's draft and 10 incoming future first-rounders. They have seven of their own, and three others that will be determined by protections and swaps, and other things that are unique to NBA draft trades.
They also rank high because they have 11 future second-round picks. They're not giving away any of their first-round picks in the next several years, so they have plenty of chances to nail the draft. Yes, the front office still needs to draft well and use those picks appropriately, but they have the chances. That's what matters here.
The Hornets do have a history of drafting poorly, but that's why having so many chances is good. They've got three chances this year, and they might package two second-round picks to give them two first-round picks, which would totally change things. They need talent, and they have more opportunities to get it than most.
As for the team itself, Woo and Marks didn't discuss this aspect, but they do have the makings of a decent core. LaMelo Ball is an All-Star. Mark Williams is a double-double machine. Brandon Miller is a Rising Star on a serious upward trajectory.
They're all 23 or younger. Don't forget about Tidjane Salaun, who isn't even 20 yet, and is a long-term project that could end up being a good player, too. The bones are there, and per ESPN, the future picks are promising. Things could look up for Charlotte soon.
