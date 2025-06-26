Grading the pick: Hornets add another promising scorer in Liam McNeeley
After selecting Duke’s Kon Knueppel at No. 4 overall, the Charlotte Hornets stayed aggressive on draft night.
The night was far from over as the organization swung a trade, where they sent the Phoenix Suns Mark Williams for two first-round picks, which included the No. 29 overall pick. With that selection, the Hornets drafted UConn forward Liam McNeeley.
McNeeley came into the night rated highly on many pre-draft boards, with several analysts projecting him as a mid-to-late first-rounder — some even had him graded as a fringe lottery pick. For a Hornets team looking to add scoring and floor spacing, he fills a clear need.
McNeeley gives the Hornets something they’ve been missing — reliable shooting and floor spacing. McNeeley probably starts his career in a reserve role, but there’s an opportunity for him to earn more minutes if he shows growth on the defensive end.
At 6-foot-7, he brings much-needed shooting to Charlotte’s rotation. The defensive side of his game still needs work, but with development, he has a shot to push for a larger role down the line.
Here’s how the McNeeley selection grades out.
Draft Grade: A-
This is a solid value pick by Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson. Charlotte keeps adding young talent, and grabbing McNeeley at No. 29 only helps their long-term rebuild.
McNeeley’s not coming in to change the franchise overnight, but his shooting and natural scoring ability fit what this roster needs. His efficiency numbers — under 40 percent from the field and from three — show he’s still raw, but at 19, there’s room to grow.
At worst, McNeeley provides the Hornets with much-needed shooting off the bench, addressing a glaring weakness from last season. His ability to space the floor will help open up driving lanes and create more room for Charlotte’s playmakers.
For a team still building toward sustained success, this pick fits the timeline perfectly — a low-risk move with upside. If he develops as expected, McNeeley could become a reliable rotation piece and a key contributor in the years ahead.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Grade the trade: Hornets get impressive return by shipping Mark Williams to Suns
Grade the pick: Hornets make the 'safe' call by selecting Kon Knueppel
Breaking down why the Charlotte Hornets selected Liam McNeeley
Who is Kon Knueppel? Learn about the journey that led to the Hornets' pick