2025 NBA re-draft proves Charlotte Hornets knocked it out of the park

With picks four, 29, 33, and 34 (thanks to a draft-day trade with the Phoenix Suns), the Charlotte Hornets were able to select Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, all of whom look like key pieces of the future.

If the draft were done over, the Hornets would have trouble getting those players again. That's how good most of them have been, at least according to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz in his 2025 NBA re-draft.

With the fourth pick, the Hornets still land Knueppel. It's honestly a bit surprising to see him still on the board here. With all due respect to Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe, Knueppel has been better.

He's also arguably been better than Cooper Flagg, but there's no shot the Dallas Mavericks would take Knueppel over Flagg right now. "One of the lone bright spots on what's becoming another lost season in Charlotte, the Hornets at least made the correct draft pick," Swartz wrote.

Dec 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles up court against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the Hornets don't get a chance to land Ryan Kalkbrenner, the center of the present and future. He's been an absolute steal, and he moved all the way up to the Phoenix Suns at 10th overall.

Instead of drafting a project center in Khaman Maluach, the Suns land the NBA-ready Kalkbrenner, which would undoubtedly have helped their hot start. No one expected them to be this good, nor did anyone expect Kalkbrenner to be this good.

Finally, the Hornets do retain Sion James, but they nab him at 29 instead of Liam McNeeley, who just had a breakout game and could begin living up to his draft spot pretty soon. He's raw, but the talent is there.

Dec 1, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) shoots a three point shot against Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

About James, Swartz said, "His ceiling isn't as high as McNeeley or other prospects the Hornets could go with here, yet James is a high-floor rookie who knows his role and has played it well thus far."

McNeeley has a higher ceiling, as do some other prospects the Hornets could take in this spot in a do-over, but James has a high floor like Knueppel, making him a worthy first-round selection. Either way, with three first-rounders in the do-over, the Hornets clearly nailed it.

