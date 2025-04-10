Taj Gibson reflects after reaching major milestone in Hornets' loss
Taj Gibson made it to 1,000 career games last night. The Charlotte Hornets lost, but Gibson was able to hit a career milestone that very few players have ever reached. Gibson has had quite the career, and he reflected on his long journey after the game.
"So many different battles, so many different ways you have to affect the game," he said. "I went from being a young, springy guy just trying to find my way, and now, 16-17 years later, being an older vet trying to help guys like Moussa (Diabate) and Mark (Williams)—young guys—try to develop." Gibson has become much more of a mentor to the big men on the roster than an impactful rotational player for the Hornets.
Gibson said he was "real emotional" because he loves his teammates and coaches. "They make me feel so special every day. They make me feel like the championship champ of the boxing world, the way I come in and the way they treat me every day," the forward added.
"Real emotional today because I understand, so many games played, but so many great memories of fighting and passion. That's what the game is about—fighting, passion, and happiness," Gibson closed with.
Gibson, who is less than a full year younger than his head coach Charles Lee, may not be done with the Hornets. Nevertheless, he reached a serious career milestone with Charlotte despite a losing season that has been marred by injuries.
