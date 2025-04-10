NBA analyst predicts trade reuniting LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball in Chicago
Ever since LaMelo Ball joined the league, the Charlotte Hornets star has been part of numerous trade proposals to reunite him with his brother, Lonzo Ball.
Lonzo has bounced around the league, while his younger brother has been a Hornet for the entirety of his brief career. Usually, since the Hornets have their Ball brother on a lengthy and lucrative extension, those trade proposals involve bringing Lonzo to Charlotte.
That's not the case this time. With rumors swirling that the Hornets could trade their franchise star to totally reset, which they have given no indication is what they want to do, landing spots have emerged, including the most fitting one in Chicago with another Ball.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley said, "No, this isn't just a ploy for the Bulls to rebrand as the Balls with LaMelo hypothetically joining older brother Lonzo in the Windy City. That said, their games would be hand-in-glove fits with one another, as LaMelo's creation and quick-strike scoring and Lonzo's off-ball utility and two-way playmaking would help emphasize the other's strengths and mask their weaknesses."
Buckley argued that this is more about giving the Bulls a direction. They're a play-in team right now, and they've been in that range for a while. They're stuck in the middle of not going all-in but not being bad enough to build up a contending core.
"If the Bulls could just keep him upright, his gravitational pull on defenders and preternatural passing vision would maximize this core's offensive potential," Buckley went on. "Whether throwing lobs to Matas Buzelis, finding a streaking Coby White in the open floor, or feeding open looks to whichever spacers stick around, Ball's impact on this offense would be immediate and immense."
The return, in Buckley's eyes, is a sign-and-traded Josh Giddey, "a few first-round picks," and young players like Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips, or even Patrick Williams if the Hornets really want to get young prospects to build with.
This is purely hypothetical, as the Hornets seem intent on keeping LaMelo Ball and continuing to build around him. However, if he is available, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bulls get involved due to their family connection.
