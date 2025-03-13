Hornets target Cooper Flagg suffers devastating injury at Spectrum Center
Cooper Flagg may in the near future be playing half of his NBA games at the Spectrum Center, the home of the Charlotte Hornets. The team currently has a 14% chance of landing the top pick that will invariably be used on Flagg.
Ahead of that possible future, Flagg was on full display for local Charlotte fans at the ACC Tournament. It's been held in Greensboro but was in Charlotte this time, and Flagg got a look at the court and the stadium before suffering an injury.
The prospective number one overall pick landed on the back of a Georgia Tech defender's ankle and went down grabbing his own ankle. He was helped off the floor and eventually led back to the locker room. He would eventually resurface in a wheelchair and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
This has major ramifications for the sport of basketball at large. Duke, an NCAA tournament favorite, is now without arguably the best college player. The NBA was waiting for Flagg's arrival, but he may either delay that or come with an asterisk because of an injury history.
Flagg has teased a possible return, and it's difficult to say whether or not he will change his mind based on this injury. If his season is over, he may want to run it back with a chance at the national championship they could've earned this year. He may also forego his college eligibility since an injury could be waiting just like this one was.
It also speaks to a trend in basketball. The Hornets have been hit by a rash of injuries. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Josh Okogie, Grant Williams, and a smattering of other players who call Spectrum Center home have suffered injuries and been off the court for substantial amounts of time. Mann and Miller lost their seasons to injuries.
